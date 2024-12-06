DJI trebles the power (and then some) with new DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000

DJI's biggest portable power station, the DJI Power 1000, (which I tested earlier in the year) has now gone up to 11 times better with the release of a new DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000. Added the original battery, and one gives you 3072 Wh of power, but that's only the beginning...

The clean-looking expansion battery eschews some of the sockets and displays on the Power 1000 to simply provide more Watt-hours of power you can take with you into the field (literally!)

In other words, you need a DJI Power 1000 to use it, but it adds 2048Wh of power contained in 23.5 litres of volume – not a lot bigger than the original battery which it can sit on or under.

The Expansion Battery need not just be used alone though – you can add up to five to your DJI Power 1000, giving the option of 5120 Wh (1+2), 7168 Wh (1+3), 9216 Wh (1+4), and 11264 Wh (1+5).

For extra security, DJI also offer DJI Power Expansion Battery 2000 Mounting Kit, though the needed porta are all on the front of the blocks which means that if you're stacking you'll find you can be quite flexible with the arrangement even without this.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI reckon that the batteries should be good for 4000 charge cycles thanks to their "Intelligent Battery Management System," and the battery can be recharged to 1024Wh in as little as 36 minutes.

For high power drain, the battery can also deliver 2,400W of continuous output and 2600W for up to 15 minutes – that's hairdryer for thick hair territory!

The launch price is US$1,169 / £1,049 / AU$1,819 and the device is not only already listed on the DJI store but, in some territories, there seems to be a launch discount as there was with the DJI Power 1000 (visit the DJI store to check). In the USA it's $1,169 to $899 as I type, for example!

