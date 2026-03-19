Adobe Firefly can now learn and replicate your own personal art style with the launch of Custom Models

Adobe has launched a big Firefly update in a bid to make the all-in-one creative AI studio more personal to you. If you’ve ever used Firefly, or any AI image generator for that matter, you’ll know that while a prompt allows you a great deal of control over the subject matter, it’s a lot harder to convey the style that you have in your mind’s eye. That’s where Firefly’s new Custom Models feature comes in.

This function, now in public beta, allows users to train the artificial intelligence to replicate their own personal art style when generating images and is optimized for illustration, character, and photographic styles. All you have to do is feed the AI 10 to 30 of your own images to create a custom model. However, the quality of the training data matters, so Firefly provides you with a ‘Model Score’, telling you how effective your selection of images is at training your custom model.

Image 1 of 3 You can use Custom Models to create a consistent art style (Image credit: Adobe) Maintain consistency among a series of photographs (Image credit: Adobe) And use the same character across multiple works (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe tells me that the custom models are built on Firefly Image Model 4, with plans to implement Image Model 5 in the future. Not only will the model help you generate consistent-looking imagery, but it will also automatically generate tags and captions for your images. I got to sit in on a demo by Adobe’s Principal Director Evangelist, Paul Trani, who demonstrated his own custom model and explained how he uses it primarily for ideation, as well as sourcing components for his composite artworks.

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No doubt the questions on most creatives’ minds will centre around privacy and copyright issues, but Custom Models is designed for commercial use. Adobe’s Vice President of Product Marketing for Creative Professionals, Deepa Subramaniam, made it very clear to me that “Your data is yours.” That means user data is not used to train Adobe’s models, and Adobe doesn’t claim ownership over user content from Custom Models, Firefly models, or third-party models.

A custom model can be trained with just 10 to 30 images (Image credit: Adobe)

However, Custom Models does raise the issue of users feeding Firefly content that they don’t own. Thankfully, Adobe is intent on combating this. According to Deepa, “When you’re using custom models and training custom models, it’s very clear that we expect you to have ownership over the content that you’re uploading and that it be yours.”

And indeed, Adobe regularly reviews users’ custom models and will remove those that don’t play by the rules. Content created by a custom model will also have that model embedded in the content’s metadata. Deepa also added that “this is definitely an area that we’re using the public beta to also get feedback on, ways to improve those protective measures as we look towards GA.”

The 'Model Score' tells you how effective your selection of training images are (Image credit: Adobe)

As it stands, Custom Models is rolling out via Firefly Boards and Firefly Generative Image. However, Adobe is keen to point out that creatives are using more generative credits than ever and that, according to its recent survey, 86% of creatives use generative AI. And while Firefly is the home of Custom Models for now, there are plans to implement the technology within other Creative Cloud applications in the future.

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It’s not all about Custom Models, though. Adobe has also introduced a Quick Cut video feature, which is said to organize video footage into a “structured first cut in minutes”. Adobe is also expanding access to its Project Moonlight private beta, which centers around agentic AI assistants that are designed to make prompts less passive and more active.

Consistency is the big draw of Custom Models, allowing you to generate different image options with the same style (Image credit: Adobe)

Instead of writing a prompt and setting the genAI to work, Project Moonlight’s AI assistants are designed to work with creators to deliver their vision, turning prompt generation into a conversation. According to Adobe: “Moonlight gets you. It understands your style and gives you control over the work, drawing from your own assets and libraries. You become the creative director of your own world”.

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