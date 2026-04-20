A number of portable hard drives have aimed to offer creators the ability to back up photos and videos on site, but PixelMob is a new portable device that doesn’t just back up photos and videos. PixelMob is a hard drive with a built-in screen that doubles as a portable HDMI monitor, automates processes like HDR and focus stacking, and even culls and color grades photos on site.

The UnifyDrive PixelMob, unveiled over the weekend at the NAB Show, is at its core a NVMe SSD storage drive with a built-in touchscreen and memory card slots. That combination allows creators to create backup files on-site.

UnifyDrive says those backups have six layers of security, including a downloadable backup report that creators can send to commercial clients if needed. The company says those six layers include a streaming checksum verification while the files transfer, write-after-read on-disk integrity checks, RAID 1 mirroring, continuous SMART health monitoring, synchronous dual-location writes, and AES-256 encrypted cloud backup.

Article continues below

While backups may be the primary purpose of the PixelMob, that’s not the only feature built into the gadget. The drive uses on-board AI to cull photos – or choose the best ones – on site. Creators can use the screen to swipe left to toss it or swipe right to flag it as a keeper.

Culling isn’t the only feature powered by on-device AI. The company says the gadget will also power voice-controlled color-grading for photos on the device itself, which will export as XMP files that are supported by programs like Lightroom and Capture One.

The PixelMob is also compatible with camera tethering. Beyond placing files immediately on the drive, using a wired tether allows the PixelMob to automate focus stacking and HDR processing. The company says it can also be used to create time-lapses, stack star trails, and work with auto exposure bracketing.

The PixelMob also has a Wi-Fi Hotspot built-in that allows for sharing photos without downloading a dedicated app. Recipients scan a QR code to receive batch transfers connected to the drive itself rather than an internet connection.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The PixelMob will have two variants, one a smaller 5.5” screen with an eight-hour battery, and a larger 7” screen that also adds CFExpress Type B support and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The concept of a portable hard drive with a built-in card slot and screen for on-site backups isn’t new – and some earlier attempts at similar on-site drives have had limited success, like the LaCie Rugged BOSS and the Gnarbox, both of which are no longer available.

This photo shows UnifyDrive's current lineup (Image credit: UnifyDrive)

But, PixelMob is trying to be more than just a backup solution. There’s one missing piece in the announcement, however. UnifyDrive hasn’t yet shared the price for the PixelMob, nor a launch date, though an email sign-up list is open on the device’s website. The photos of the prototype drive and specs are subject to change.

You may also like

Take a look at the top reviewed portable hard drives for photographers and videographers.