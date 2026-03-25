In an unexpected move, OpenAi has announced that it’s pulling the plug on Sora, the company’s AI video generator.

In a post on X, OpenAI announced that it is shutting down Sora, a video generator that has now been around for more than a year. “We’re saying goodbye to Sora,” the post reads. “To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.”

We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing.We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on…March 24, 2026

The AI giant did not offer a reason for the shutdown. But, earlier this year, ChatGPT started including ads on its chatbot amid pressure to generate revenue. According to The New York Times, OpenAI is spending “tens of billions of dollars” to build the infrastructure needed for AI expansion. Just a few months ago, OpenAI and Disney announced a $1 billion partnership.

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An AI video generator is typically more resource-intensive than a chatbot, so the costs of running Sora were likely very high. And, Sora was a free video generator platform.

While the closure of Sora seems unexpected, the news may be a sign of hope for videographers creating videos with cameras rather than computers, as Hollywood has expressed concern that Sora posed a "significant risk" to creators. Many creators consider generative AI a threat. If one of the largest AI software companies can’t turn a profit from a video generator, some creators may take that as a positive sign.

The news comes amid rising costs of storage due to the data centers needed to run AI platforms. Some experts have hinted at an AI overinvestment, while others warn of an AI slowdown or even an AI bubble burst.

Of course, Sora isn’t the only video generator, but the shutdown leaves one less free video generator option. Other AI platforms capable of video generation include Adobe Firefly and Google Gemini’s Veo.

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