Adobe tells creators "At the end of the day AI is just a tool" – BrandonB and Niko Amolina on stage as Adobe holds first-ever Creator Live event in London
"Being a creator has never been more demanding" tells stage in London at new Adobe Creator Live event featuring BrandonB and Niko Amolina
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Opening the Adobe Creator Live 2026 event in London, the Adobe's Simon Morris told the crowd that it was the "500 of the UK's to creators," and, while acknowledging that AI would be a big part of the conversation, "AI if just a tool. Creativity always starts with you."
Adobe Creator Live 2026 is a new event, replacing similar events, with a number of speakers known to internet creators speaking on subjects like strategies for generating income and using tools like Adobe Firefly – very much the focus of the event when it comes to software.
While, for photographers, it lacks the breadth of possibilities that The Photography and Video Show offers (the four-day event is in its last day, conflicting with Adobe's afternoon & evening event). It concentrates on a very narrow niche of creators in comparison to that broader exhibition (at which Adobe were also present with a large stand), but it makes sense for those looking to grow their subscriber base to come and hear from people with more than 10 million followers.Article continues below
Adobe told us that what made the Adobe Creator Live event different is that the company was curating the crowd, picking between 400 and 500 people from those who applied in advance to the Adobe site.
These attendees were given advice about building audiences on social media who they could communicate with directly about anything they were developing by Sophie Muller.
Walker asked Niko Omilana what would be the first thing he would do if he was starting today. "I think, right now, the plan would be to make niche content – get people's attention in a smaller place... whatever you're interested in... niche down."
He also advised "Let a video breathe."
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Some other interesting tidbits I picked up from the Creativity Zones is the fact that more TikTok users are trusting of AI, according to creator Sammy King, who might be behind some of the ads you've seen online. Hybrid ads – with some AI – "received just as many likes as those created by humans" but entirely AI ones only got half as many.
Jack Henderson, of About:blank, told people they should "treat their content creation like a business."
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.