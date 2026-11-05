Motorola's new flagship phone has a world-first action sensor – but can a phone camera really freeze motion?

Motorola has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27, and while the company has packed in plenty of premium features, one particular camera mode caught my attention as it aims to fix one of even the best camera phone's biggest weaknesses – stopping fast-moving subjects.

The Signature 27 introduces what Motorola claims is the world's first dedicated EVS action sensor in a smartphone, designed specifically to capture fast-moving subjects with greater clarity. Working alongside the phone's Action Shot feature, it promises to freeze motion while maximizing available light.

It's an interesting approach, although I'm curious to see just how much of a difference it makes to real-world photography, as plenty of phones have promised action modes before that haven't quite delivered.

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Elsewhere, Motorola's camera system has already earned a DXOMARK Gold Label. Although, as ever, it's worth remembering that DXOMARK is largely a measure of technical achievement rather than photographic experience, and sometimes being technically brilliant doesn't necessarily mean taking better-looking photos.

The main camera uses a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization. It also features LOFIC technology, designed to improve dynamic range and preserve highlights in challenging lighting conditions, particularly when recording video.

There's also a 200MP periscope telephoto offering 3x optical zoom alongside Motorola's AI-assisted 100x Super Zoom Pro. That's an impressive amount of resolution to play with, although whether AI can genuinely produce usable images at 100x remains to be seen.

Rounding out the camera system is a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP front-facing camera. Video capabilities are equally ambitious, with 8K recording at 30fps, 4K at 120fps for slow motion, Dolby Vision support, and an AI-powered Video Enhancement Engine designed to optimize color, contrast, and dynamic range.

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Elsewhere, the Signature 27 features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a claimed 12,000-nit peak brightness, and a substantial 7,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging. There's also audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen and seven years of promised OS upgrades.

The Motorola Signature 27 goes on sale November 16, 2026, starting at $1,599 / £1,299.99. Motorola is firmly positioning the Signature 27 against the most expensive flagship camera phones, and while the hardware looks promising on paper, it'll need to deliver consistently excellent images to justify that price against the best camera phones.

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