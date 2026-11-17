Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, bringing a pair of 200MP Leica cameras, Qualcomm's latest processors, and a unique second screen on the back of both phones.

Both phones feature a large camera island that houses two of their three rear cameras alongside an AMOLED display, measuring 2.7 inches on the Pro and 2.9 inches on the Pro Max. The screen can display notifications, control music, and run simple AI-generated apps, but its real purpose is to act as a viewfinder for the rear cameras.

This means you can use Xiaomi's much more capable main cameras for selfies, group photographs, and vlogging, while still being able to frame yourself properly. I've been testing the Pro Max ahead of its launch, and it's a remarkably useful feature, especially for anyone regularly creating content for social media.

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(Image credit: Xiaomi)

And those rear cameras have plenty to offer. Xiaomi has continued its partnership with Leica, equipping both phones with a 200MP main camera featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor, alongside a second 200MP sensor behind a 75mm equivalent periscope telephoto lens. The Pro Max gets a slight advantage with its Light Fusion 960L main sensor, featuring LOFIC technology designed to capture greater dynamic range, particularly in scenes with challenging highlights.

The telephoto offers 3.2x optical zoom, with Xiaomi promising optical-level quality at 6.4x using sensor cropping, alongside impressive macro capabilities with a minimum focusing distance of just 12cm. A 50MP ultrawide rounds out the rear cameras, while there's also a 50MP front-facing camera for anyone who still prefers taking selfies the conventional way.

Alongside the hardware, Xiaomi is introducing new camera profiles, including a more neutral Original mode and three AI-powered Essential Moment styles inspired by black-and-white film, early CCD digital cameras, and vintage photography.

Video specifications are also impressive, with both phones capable of recording 8K at 30fps, 4K at 120fps, and 10-bit Log footage for more flexibility in color grading.

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(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Elsewhere, the Pro Max features a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, and an enormous 7,050mAh battery. The smaller Pro offers a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, and a 6,000mAh battery. Both run Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 4.

I've always been a fan of Xiaomi's Leica image processing, but it's the addition of that rear screen that makes these phones particularly interesting. We've seen several manufacturers experiment with secondary displays, but Xiaomi has found a genuinely useful photographic application for one.

Both phones will be released in Europe and the UK, and will start at £1,199 for the Pro and £1,399 for the Pro Max. Both models are available in Velvet Red, Cosmic Blue, White, and Black.