Logitech Brio 300 review

The Logitech Brio 300 is a straightforward webcam solution for the home – making it an easy plug-and-play option that gets the basics right, but might lack some of the fancier features more premium webcam users would expect.

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Logitech Brio 300 webcam (and its business counterpart, the Brio 305) is a basic desk webcam (opens in new tab) with 1080p Full HD resolution, a built-in microphone for audio recording, and a streamlined suite of features to ensure your video calls work the way they’re supposed to, with little complication.

While it isn’t the most advanced model out there, it’s hard to argue with the price tag – for just $70/£75/AU$130, you’re getting a reliable, if basic computing accessory that should tick the box for casual use.

Specifications

Logitech Brio 300 at Dell for $69.99 (opens in new tab)

Resolution: 720p/1080p

Field of view: 70°

Frame rate: 30fps

Digital zoom: 1x Digital zoom

Inbuilt microphone: Mono mic

Autofocus: No

Privacy cover: Yes

Connection: USB-C to USB-C

Key features

(Image credit: Henry St Leger/Digital Camera World)

The Brio 300 supports both 720p and 1080p video, though it’s worth sticking with the highest quality your monitor supports regardless.

Both video options support 30fps – less than the 60fps found on higher-end Logitech models, but certainly enough for remote work calls to function without issue. Fast movements can get quite blurry, though we imagine this won’t come up too much for a fixed-view webcam at your desk.

The Brio 300 makes do with a single microphone, meaning audio recording is a little unimpressive, but is still functional for general, personal, or workplace communication.

Build and handling

(Image credit: Henry St Leger/Digital Camera World)

The Logitech Brio 300 is a relatively small device, making it more discreet than larger, more premium options that need to fit in more microphones or camera tech. This is both an advantage and disadvantage, keeping things simple and streamlined while also limiting what capabilities the Brio 300’s limited size has room for.

The Brio 300 has a cone-like shape, with a narrow USB-C cable that connects directly to the laptop at the back. The front, and wide edge of the cone, contains the camera, as well as an integrated camera shutter that slides seamlessly on and off the lens.

It clasps easily onto the top of a computer monitor, with a rubber grip that keeps it stable throughout the day, though not with any adhesive. The webcam comes with an adjustable hinge to help direct the camera at head height, no matter the height of the monitor.

The Brio 300 is available in off-white, rose, or graphite colorways.

Performance

In practice, the Logitech Brio 300 is brilliantly straightforward to use. With a simple USB-C connection, a clearly signposted camera shutter, and an effective screen grip to keep it still, this model fades easily into the background after setup.

There aren’t many video options or adjustments to be made. You can switch between 1080p/Full HD and 720p/HD, and alter the levels of brightness, contrast, saturation, or sharpness – though the default levels will usually suffice. We’d steer clear of the optional filters, too, given how garish they can be – though you may enjoy trying a handful, even if they lack the sophistication or AR technology of a SnapChat filter.

The Brio 300 packs in anti-flicker technology for 50Hz or 60Hz screens, and we never had an issue with flickering during testing. Automatic exposure and white balance settings also ensure a consistent level of illumination and color correction, and are largely effective – though you can get away with turning them off in the daylight, if you want.

There are signs of rather basic processing during video recording, such as a faint white outline around the user, as the Brio 300 attempts to highlight important objects or people in the frame. All in all, the Brio 300 certainly doesn’t feel premium, but it does a decent job with ensuring consistent visibility regardless.

(Image credit: Henry St Leger/Digital Camera World)

Verdict

The Logitech Brio 300 is a simple, affordable and reliable webcam for your desk. With decently-accurate color, a 30fps frame rate, and a maximum 1080p resolution, the basics of a personal webcam are all provided for here.

While the Brio 300 lacks the more feature-packed design of the Brio 505 – such as head tracking or autofocus – it also benefits from a comparative simplicity. There are few settings to worry about, and a fixed view that stays stable and consistent throughout calls.

For a straightforward webcam that gets the basics right, the Logitech Brio 300 is an appropriate choice that won’t break the bank.

Other Logitech webcam reviews