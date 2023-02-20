Hands on: Pentax KF review

The Pentax KF isn't the most exciting camera release ever, in fact, if you look closely it's almost exactly the same as the Pentax K-70 with the addition of a fully articulated, higher-resolution LCD screen. However, for the price, it has many desirable features such as in-body stabilization, an 100% coverage pentaprism viewfinder, and rugged weather sealing making. It's the only new DSLR to be released in the last couple of years, and might even be the last one ever.

For those still looking for the best DSLR camera (opens in new tab), Pentax is the only camera brand left actively developing DSLRs, and is back with a new release – the Pentax KF. Although this new model shares a more than uncanny similarity to 2016's Pentax K-70 (opens in new tab).

Both cameras have the same 24.2-megapixel sensor, the same Prime MII processor as well as 4.5 stops of in-body stabilization, weather sealing, and wireless connectivity. The biggest difference seems to be the resolution of the LCD screen! What the Pentax KF lacks in this update it makes up for in image quality, usability, and a rugged, well-built design.

Specification

(Image credit: Liam Dunkley )

Lens mount: Pentax KAF2

Sensor resolution: 24.24 megapixel (6000 x 4000)

Sensor size/type: APS-C CMOS

Image stabilization: Sensor-shift, 4.5 stops

Video resolution: 4K

Autofocus: 11 phase-detection AF points (9 cross type focus points in the center); Hybrid AF (phase matching and contrast detection) with face/eye detection in Live View

Display type: 3-inch fixed touchscreen LCD

Metering: 77 segmented metering, center-weighted and spot metering

ISO range: 100-102400

Memory: 1x UHS-1 SDXC card slot

File formats: RAW (DNG), JPEG, MPEG4 AVC/H.264 (MOV)

Continuous drive: 6fps

Weight: 625g

Dimensions: 125.5mm (W) x 93.0mm (H) x 74.0mm (D)

Build and handling

The Pentax KF is a boxy DSLR with a classic chunky grip and a rugged design. One of the most noticeable upgrades from the K-70 is the 3-inch 1.04 million dot fully articulated screen which makes shooting overhead, from the hip, or taking self-portraits so much easier.

At 625g, it's very slightly lighter than the Pentax K-70 at 628g, but we're not entirely sure where the weight has been reduced when almost everything else seems to be exactly the same! A built-in flash makes it great for shooting in low light environments and while built-in flashes are never the most powerful, it's said to have a 12M range at ISO 100 and there is a hot-shoe if you would rather attach an on-camera flash (opens in new tab) or a transmitter so you can shoot with one of the best photography lighting kits. (opens in new tab)

The button layout feels familiar but that's not a bad thing - it's intuitively laid out, everything is positioned exactly where you need it and the external exposure controls make it really quick and easy to adjust your settings.

(Image credit: Liam Dunkley)

Performance

The Pentax KF is a mid-range DSLR aimed at enthusiast bird, wildlife, portrait, or landscape photographers. With Hybrid AF (using contrast and phase detection) it's fast and precise whether utilizing the viewfinder or LCD screen and it comes with a range of focus modes including AF-S and AF-C although we found it to be much faster using a single point.

(Image credit: Liam Dunkley)

At 6fps it's not the fastest camera in the world but it's plenty fast enough to keep up with birds in flight or an animal on the prowl. The buffer means that you can capture up to 40 JPEGs or 10 Raw files with this continuous drive setting.

The 24.4 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor delivers high-quality, sharp images with accurate color rendition and a range of film simulation modes enabling the user to shoot images with a more cinematic look. Choose from a range of black-and-white looks plus sepia, cross-processing, and selective color.

You can apply basic edits to photos in-camera and you can even cut videos or save a single frame from a movie as a JPEG. It only records in 1080/60p, but for social media or YouTube, that's plenty good enough.

A range of interval shooting functions makes it perfect for capturing photos of the night sky over a period of time so you can create a composite image. The Astrotracer is another feature that makes the KF mainly geared toward astrophotography. You will need to buy the optional O-GPS2 GPS unit separately but it can then automatically calculate the movement of stars and planets based on data obtained by the GPS. Bulb mode is another important feature as it allows the user to take exposures up to 20 minutes long.

Verdict

(Image credit: Liam Dunkley)

It's not the most exciting camera release ever but what it does, it does really well. Combining Hybrid AF, with 4.5 stops of image stabilization, a built-in flash, bulb mode, and an articulating screen really helps improve the versatility of this camera. Fans of Pentax will notice similarities between the Pentax K-70 and Pentax KF but a few minor changes such as a higher-res LCD screen and a marginally lower weight do make it desirable.

Rugged weather sealing provides dependable cold-proof performance down to as low as 14°F (-10°C) plus its water resistant and dustproof making it ideal for a range of environments.

For anyone who's not quite ready to make the switch to mirrorless but wants to keep up-to-date, the Pentax KF is fast becoming your only option since no other brand is actively working on new DSLRs.

