Hands on: Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S review

This is a lens that Nikon fans have literally been waiting decades for - and we don't think they are going to be disappointed. It is a big beast, but it is beautifully designed to not feel like it is when put on a full-frame mirrorless camera. And from our short test, it is going to shoot beautiful-looking portraits (and video) with blurry backgrounds that are to die for.

Unbelievably, Nikon never produced an 85mm f/1.2 prime lens for its F-mount range of DSLRs and 35mm SLRs. As such, the new Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S is a welcome first to the Nikon family - and proof once again that the large Z-mount is allowing it to produce lenses it couldn't produce before.

Canon, of course, had an EF 85mm f/1.2L USM way back in 1989 - and followed it up with the second-generation EF 85mm f/1.2L USM in 2006. More recently Canon's mirrorless RF 85mm f/1.2L USM (opens in new tab) for its full-frame mirrorless cameras was launched in 2019. So Nikon's new milestone lens is not a miracle of technology, but a very welcome addition nonetheless.

An 85mm f/ 1.2 offers a super-wide maximum aperture which is brilliant at throwing the background out of focus - and getting the kind of bokeh that so many professional portrait photographers adore.

(Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Specifications

The Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S has a big 82mm filter ring at the front (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Mount: Nikon Z

Full frame: Yes

Autofocus: Yes

Image stabilization: No

Lens construction: 15 elements in 10 groups

Angle of view: 28°30’ (on full frame cameras)

Diaphragm blades: 11

Weather sealing: Yes

Minimum aperture: f/16

Minimum focusing distance: 0.85m / 33.4in

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.11x

Filter size: 82mm

Dimensions: 102.5 x 141.5 mm

Weight: 1160g / 41oz

Featrues and handling

The big aperture on this short-telephoto lens, however, means that it need to be manufacutured with lots of glass. The Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S uses 15 optical elements in its construction, and has a wide-eyed 82mm filter thread at the front. This is, as other 85mm f/1.2s before it, a big, big lens for its focal length. The Nikon beast weighs in at 1160g.

Despite this, it is easy enough to handle - looking and feeling perfectly at ease when we managed to get a brief hands-on with the lens using a Nikon Z6 II (opens in new tab).

Nikon is at pains to say you can use this new portrait lens on its DX-format mirrorless cameras - such as the Nikon Z fc (opens in new tab) and the Z30 (opens in new tab) - giving an equivalent focal length of 127.5mm. But this is not something we would particularly recommend.

The lens has a wide manual focusing ring, that is designed to give you precision control over your focus point. With depth of field being so, so limited when using this lens for head-and-shoulder shots at f/1.2 this ability to fine-tune is more than necessary if you are the sort of person that doesn't like to completely trust Eye AF.

There are two further controls provided on the Z 85mm f/1.2. There is a second 'control' ring - that can be set-up, say, to give you stepless aperture control when shooting video. Or that can be used to give easy access to EV compensation, or ISO.

There is also a custom function button that can used simply to lock the autofocus, or can be set up to engage image playback or subject tracking.

Sample images

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S with Nikon Z6 II. 1/30sec at f/2, ISO 100 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S with Nikon Z6 II. 1/320sec at f/1.8, ISO 4000 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S with Nikon Z6 II. (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S with Nikon Z6 II. (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S with Nikon Z6 II. 1/80sec at f/1.2, ISO 4000 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Early verdict

Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S on Nikon Z6 II (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

We were really impressed with this lens based on our short trial with it at a Nikon event in London. The 85mm f/1.2 prime was in fact easier to handle with a suitable full-frame camera than we had imagined.

This is an expensive lens - but it is actually priced reasonably when compared to previous 85mm f/1.2 lenses we have seen from Canon. Moreover, if you need this lens, you will appreciate its value. For everyone else, there is the 'budget' option of the Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S which is arguably one of the best-value lenses for the Z mount, and still a great step for portraits over a zoom.

From our early results, the images look good - and give that magic mix of great definition in the in-focus area, and beautiful bokeh blur in the out-of-focus areas. We hope to be able to bring you our usual full lab test results, and a more extensive field report, very soon.

