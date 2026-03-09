Professional photographer? Party with the pros at Adobe's drinks reception, save on new gear and supercharge your business

The Photography & Video Show 2026 is just around the corner – Here are all key benefits for professional photographers and how you get your free ticket

Being a professional photographer involves far more than delivering client work. Staying up to date with the latest gear, understanding industry trends and building strong professional relationships are all essential to keeping your business competitive.

But balancing all that alongside a busy shooting schedule can be difficult. That's where The Photography & Video Show 2026 comes in. The event brings the entire imaging industry together in one place – and professional photographers, filmmakers and content creators can even attend for free.

From testing the latest cameras to connecting with industry leaders and finding exclusive gear deals, here are the key reasons why you won't want to miss this year's show.

Get a free ticket

Professional photographers, filmmakers, content creators and industry representatives can apply for free trade entry to the show. Applications are verified to ensure that the event can tailor its content to a professional audience.

Deadline: Free pass applications close at 23:59 on March 12 2026. After that, standard ticket prices apply. For more information and to apply, click here.

What's in it for pros?

250 of the best brands and exclusive show deals

The show floor brings together more than 250 photography and video brands – including industry leaders like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and Adobe.

You can try the latest cameras and lenses, get hands-on advice from experts and take advantage of exclusive show discounts offered by major retailers. Some exhibitors also accept gear trade-ins, making it a great opportunity to upgrade your pro kit.

Top speaker lineup and pro advice

The 2026 speaker lineup features leading photographers, filmmakers and content creators sharing insights across multiple genres – from lighting techniques and creative workflows to building a sustainable photography business.

Professionals can also attend the Pro Forum, which offers focused sessions on business strategy, marketing and industry trends. Booking is required and a single session is £15, with both sessions costing £25.

Exclusive networking (for example with Adobe!)

For many professionals, networking is one of the most valuable parts of the show. You can meet fellow creatives in the Pro Lounge, attend Happy Hour networking events or join organized meet-ups hosted by brands and ambassadors.

For example, there's an exclusive pro drinks reception hosted by Adobe on Monday March 16 from 17:00 at the Behind the Lens stage.

"Don’t miss our pro drinks reception on Monday evening," says Adobe. "This will be the perfect chance to network with fellow industry professionals in a relaxed setting."

You might also like...

Browse the best professional cameras, the best photography lighting kits, and the best photo editing software.