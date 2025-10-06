Vivian Maier is known for her historic street photography, but the American photographer’s self-portraits often showcased her sense of functional style with floppy hats, homemade dresses and comfortable shoes. A collection of Maier’s belongings, including photographs as well as vintage dresses, hats and jewelry, is being auctioned for charity.

The collection of items once owned by Vivian Maier is currently owned by John Maloof, the writer who discovered Maier’s work when he purchased a box of old photographs for $400. Maier’s striking street photography of Chicago led to posthumous fame for the nanny who spent much of her time photographing the streets of Chicago on a Rolliflex.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vivian Maier / Heritage Auctions) Some of the Vivian Maier photographs being auctioned for charity (Image credit: Vivian Maier / Heritage Auctions) (Image credit: Vivian Maier / Heritage Auctions)

Discovering the initial box of photographs inspired Maloof, who is now the curator of Maier’s work, to discover more about the photographer who took the images. Along that journey he was given a number of Maier's possessions from one of the families for whom she worked, who were cleaning out a storage locker and about to throw them away.

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

The auction, which is hosted by Heritage Auctions, lists a number of those personal items as well as some of Maier’s photographs. That collection includes some of Maier’s self-portraits, which show her wearing floppy hats, long dresses, overcoats and sensible shoes.

A number of those items once worn by Maier are also part of the auction, including hats, dresses, overcoats, shoes and costume jewelry. The collection also includes a number of Maier’s prints.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) (Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

The proceeds from the auction are to benefit the Soi Dog Foundation, a Thailand-based organization that rescues dogs and cats across Asia, as well as leading education and community programs designed to improve animal welfare. The opening bid across the collection starts at $100.

Maloof told The Chicago Sun-Times that the collection of items helps create a clearer picture of Maier, whose work was undiscovered until after her death.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I think it paints a picture of her in a more specific way. Her hats are so iconic in her photographs, her overcoats. You can see her wearing some of her silver rings, especially in the later photographs.”

The auction is open for bidding online through Heritage Auctions through October 07.

You may also like

Learn more about Vivian Maier in her biography. Or learn about getting started in street photography.