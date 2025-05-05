Sacred Offering shows the visible connection between the Deodha and the goddess, a scene that encapsulates the intensity of faith and the continuity of ancient traditions in a modern world

Great photographs don't always have to be visually appealing; they can reveal new insights by offering different perspectives on a subject, documenting traditions for future generations and encouraging viewers to think.

Street and documentary photographer, Richard Barman, is doing this with his visual work, capturing the rich tapestry of life across northeastern India and beyond.

With his shot, Sacred Offering, Richard is showing a traditional ritual that audiences in Western countries might not find enjoyable to see – and this image has an important purpose.

It shows the deep connection between faith, sacrifice and devotion, how this old ritual has meaning in today's world, and preserves these insights for future generations.

He shot this image at 1/500 sec, f/4, ISO 800, using the popular – and now discontinued – Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR and Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM optic.

Let's dive into the story behind this image and discuss Richard's gear choices in more detail.

The story

"This image is part of my ongoing project focusing on the Deodhani Festival, an annual cultural and spiritual event held at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, India," said Barman.

"It celebrates the divine presence of Goddess Manasa, the goddess of snakes and fertility, and brings together a dynamic combination of sacred dances, intense spiritual practices and profound devotion.

"At the heart of the festival is the Deodhani Nritya, a trance-like dance performed by some individuals who are believed to channel the divine powers of goddesses. These performers, known as Deodhas, enter a state of spiritual possession, captivating the audience with their intense and dynamic movements.

"This ritual, along with the symbolic offerings and sacrifices, reveals the raw devotion and ritualistic intricacies that define the festival.

"My image shows a Deodha, believed to be possessed by the divine energy of Goddess Manasa, engaged in the sacred ritual of sacrifice. The temple priests were offering pigeons to the Deodhas, a powerful gesture that symbolizes faith and devotion to the goddess.

"During this shot, I was focused on isolating the intensity of the ritual amidst the chaos of the large crowd. The priests made an offering, and the Deodha performed a sacred act of sacrifice.

"With this project, I aim to document the enduring spiritual connection and rich cultural traditions that continue to thrive in this sacred place. By capturing these moments, I want to preserve these practices, rituals and traditions for future generations to witness."

Gear info

Richard shot this image using a 6D Mark II, one of the best DSLRs, that was discontinued in February 2024.

The camera features 26.2MP full-frame sensor with a 45-point AF system – a significant upgrade from the 20.2MP sensor and 11-point AF system of the original 6D. Among its highlights are a flip-out touchscreen, a 6.5fps burst-shooting mode, and enhanced video specs.

To maintain his invisibility while shooting, Richard opted for the 24-105mm zoom. He explained, "I used my zoom lens to focus on the Deodha and the offering. This enabled me to capture the profound emotional intensity and sacred nature of the ritual, ensuring that the core elements of the moment remained the focal point despite the chaos."

The original edition of this optic, the Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM, was something of a kit zoom classic, but the redesigned Mark II offers improved build quality and performance, delivering great quality images at a good value price.

Check out more of Richards's work on his Instagram account (Image credit: Richard Barman)

