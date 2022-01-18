The best Nikon Z9 deals in January 2022: where to find the Z9 in stock today

If you're looking for the best and cheapest Nikon Z9 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in December 2021, the Nikon Z9 has been one of the most sought-after full-frame mirrorless cameras around.

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Nikon Z9 in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

It’s was fashionably late, but the Nikon Z9 definitely made an entrance. On paper it beats the Sony A1 and Canon EOS R3 with its blistering 120fps burst shooting, 8K 60p capability, 2 hours of 8K 30p recording, and a price tag that’s hundreds of bucks cheaper – though the A1 still has it licked in terms of resolution. Still, this is a remarkable camera that promises next-level professional performance.

The Nikon Z9 boasts features some truly ferocious specifications…. As it stands we’ve been hands-on with the Nikon Z9, and we’ve come away very impressed.

The Z9 can shoot at an astounding maximum resolution of 8K 60p and 8K 30p can be maintained for up to 125 minutes – significantly longer than that of its rivals.

It can also capture 4K up to 120fps, with 24-bit PCM audio, in a variety of codecs: 8- or 10-bit H.265, 10-bit Apple ProRes 4:2:2 HQ or 12-bit in-camera ProRes RAW HQ.

• Read more: Nikon Z9 hands-on review

As you would expect, the electronic viewfinder offers blackout-free shooting thanks to a dedicated readout from the sensor for an uninterrupted view of the action. In conjunction with the radically redesigned autofocus system, this means you should never miss a shot.

Sensor: 47MP full-frame CMOS 36 x 24mm | Image processor: Expeed 7 | Lens mount: | AF points: 493-Point Phase-Detection AF | ISO range: 64-25,600(expandable to 32-102,400) | Stabilization: 5-axis | Max image size: 8,256 x 5,5504 pixels | Video: 8K UHD at 30p, 24p / 4K UHD at 120p, 100p, 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p / 1080p (FullHD) at 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p | Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 3,690k dots, 100% coverage, 0.8x magnification, 120fps refresh rate | Size: 149 x 149 x 90mm | Weight (body only): 822g (1015g with card & battery)

The new system is powered by Deep Learning AF, which makes the camera capable of nine kinds of simultaneous subject recognition: human eyes, faces, heads and upper-bodies; animal eyes, heads and bodies; and cars, planes, trains and motorbikes. While it has the same 493 AF points as the Nikon Z7 II, it has 5 times more auto-area AF points to the tune of 405),the back-side illuminated nature of the new image sensor, which places the electronics behind the photosites, results in superior low light performance – and combined with the native ISO64-25,600 sensitivity (expandable to ISO32-102,400), the Z9 is a formidable low light performer.

So, if you're a professional photographer or videographer, who's after pristine images and you're looking to make the change to a full-frame mirrorless camera – or you like swapping from shooting stills to video – this should definitely be on your shortlist.



