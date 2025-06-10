Every so often you capture an image and, just by looking at the back of the camera, you know you’ve got something truly special.

That’s exactly what Midwest sports and events photographer, Josh at SBJ Studios, did a few weeks ago when he doused his Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM in flammable liquid and set it ablaze (please don’t try this yourself).

Now, in his own words, he’s “Southwest Michigan’s dumbest photographer”, but you can’t argue with the incredible results! Take a look at the shot in action:

A post shared by SBJ Studios | Unmatched Creative Photography (@sbjstudiosofficial) A photo posted by on

Despite this unconventional method, it’s actually right within the wheelhouse of SBJ Studios, a creative photography outlet that specializes in fiery photography.

I can only assume a special fire gel was used to protect the lens and to cause the flame to burn for only a split second. This meant timing was crucial, so in the video Josh lines up the shot and an assistant leans in with a safety lighter – so all that’s left for the photographer to do is fire the shutter.

The results are as good as you could hope, with the subject surrounded by an almost perfect border of flames. It’s so good that even Josh looks surprised. He says with a cheeky grin, “Sometimes I have a shot that’s so good that I’m like, I don’t care if you love it, ‘cos it’s amazing”.

The only downside to a photo like this is that it’s so perfect, I don’t think anyone will believe it’s not a composite. Then again, as Josh points out: “I don’t know if we could of even Photoshopped that better.”

Thankfully, the Reel immortalized the moment as evidence. While you won’t find me setting any of my lenses alight anytime soon, props to Josh and his team for thinking outside the box.

