Photographer Caleb Holdsworth has won many awards for capturing stunning wildlife. To create his work, he exclusively uses Nikon cameras – and perhaps surprisingly to some, he works with a DSLR setup instead of the mirrorless gear many expect today.

Caleb's camera of choice is the Nikon D7200, a DSLR launched back in 2015 that remains a favorite among wildlife shooters. This striking close-up, titled Eyes of the Forest, showcases Caleb's ability to build a visual connection between the subject and the viewer.

However, capturing such a moment took more than just technical skill; as Caleb explains, it required patience, persistence and the willingness to push through a fair share of discomfort.

For this particular image, Caleb paired his Nikon D7200 with the Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR. The photo was shot at 1/200 sec, f/6.3 and ISO1000. Let's take a closer look at this photograph and discuss Caleb's creative process and gear choices in more detail.

The story

A natural portrait

"I had wanted to take photos of owls for a long time now – I find them very fascinating. When I found this male barred owl in the forest one morning, I couldn't believe it; as I started taking photos, I experimented with different angles and focal lengths. I was trying to find a way to portray this owl's nature and emotions to the viewer."

Recognizing and seizing the moment

"There were many mosquitoes around me, and I even swallowed a few by accident… making it annoying to photograph at certain times. But I overcame this frustration because I knew I wouldn't likely have a chance as good as this any time soon. There was too much excitement to be worried about mosquitoes. An hour and a half later, a crow eventually came and scared the owl away, but I had my shots."

Fine-tuning, not overdoing

"I couldn't wait to edit these photos in Adobe Lightroom; I didn't edit them too intensively. After adjusting basics like contrast, saturation and exposure, I managed to adjust the frames to my visual style. I hope you enjoyed this photo!"

Gear info

Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR is a trusted lens for wildlife photography (Image credit: Future)

When the Nikon D7200 launched in 2015, it refined the already impressive D7100 – and quickly became a standout DSLR for enthusiast photographers.

Years later this APS-C DSLR is still a favorite, known for its rock-solid build and reliable performance. The moment you pick it up, it just feels like a true Nikon classic. It was discontinued in late 2018, superseded by the Nikon D7500.

Under the hood, the D7200 packs a 24.2MP DX-format CMOS sensor. Combined with Nikon's Expeed 4 processor, the camera handles noise beautifully even at higher ISOs. The 51-point autofocus system is fast and accurate, especially when tracking moving subjects, and the 6fps continuous shooting speed adds flexibility.

Paired with the Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR, Caleb created a powerful setup for wildlife and sports photography. This super-telephoto zoom lens delivers sharp, steady results with excellent value for its reach.

While it lacks full weather sealing – something to consider for outdoor shooters – it's still a top pick in its class. It features great autofocus and stabilization, so Caleb was able to shoot this close-up handheld. "This lens provides good reach for wildlife photography, enabling me to capture quality photos of birds on a budget."

(Image credit: Caleb Holdsworth)

To see more of Caleb's inspiring wildlife photography, visit his website or Instagram account.

