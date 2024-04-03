Discover why less is more with Minimalism Photographer of the Year

By Kim Bunermann, Digital Photographer
published

Mario Tarantino about his winning photo and why changing approaches from time to time is key to evaluating your photography

Mario Tarantino
(Image credit: Mario Tarantino)
Jump to:

Mario Tarantino describes himself as a ‘monochromantic’ but it was the photographic potential of brutalist architecture that led him to capture the image that won an award. “I submitted the photo because I felt the narrative I wished to convey when looking at it,” says Mario. He already had a creative direction in mind before being on location.

“I wanted to create an outer-worldly narrative, a meeting place or place of worship on another planet. Once on location, the sheer scale of the monument was impressive. To convey that immenseness, I put a silhouette of my father in the frame.”

Mario Tarantino
Mario Tarantino

Mario Tarantino’s photographic style includes architecture, street and landscapes. He adheres to a ‘less is more’ philosophy as shown in his minimalist photo compositions. The simplicity of deep blacks coupled with crisp whites and the tones in between, makes the mundane look marvellous. Mario often uses long exposures, creating low-key tones for more emotive shots.

Image

This article originally appeared in <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2Faz-magazines%2F6936439%2Fdigital-photographer-magazine-subscription.thtml" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"">Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

Related articles