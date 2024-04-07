Tell a story with your food images says Food Photographer of the Year

By Kim Bunermann
Jon Enoch shares award-winning image insights and offers first-hand tips to build, form, and develop your photography business

To capture the title-winning shot, Jon travelled to Mumbai, India, one of the busiest cities in the world. “I read an article years ago about food colourings in sweets, with candy floss as an example, so I could vividly see what the photo series would look like,” he says. 

Although Jon won the title, he does not describe himself as a food photographer in the traditional sense. “Taking images of lasagne doesn’t interest me, I focus mainly on the human side of the equation. As a food image, it’s a bit different and in the world of photography different is your superpower”. When creating a personal project, Jon finds a back story that initially inspires him that has certain criteria he is looking for – and this idea ticked all his boxes.

Jon Enoch
Jon Enoch

Jon is an award-winning London-based portrait, advertising and lifestyle photographer with a bold, uncomplicated approach to his work. This covers campaigns for advertising agencies, working directly with brands worldwide and he also shoots portraits of sports personalities, celebrities and CEOs.

