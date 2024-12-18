Get hands-on with the latest Profoto lighting and create an unforgettable photo portfolio in 2025

UK-based photography events company Creativity Hub Events has joined forces with renowned lighting specialists Profoto for a series of themed portfolio-building events throughout 2025. These events are ideal for photographers looking to elevate their craft, build a standout portfolio, or simply experience working with world-class equipment taught by those who know it best.

This new partnership combines Creativity Hub's reputation for hosting professional fashion and portrait shoots with Profoto's state-of-the-art photography lighting kits. Together they have created a series of five immersive events designed to inspire, educate, and empower photographers with the skills and confidence of taking their work to the next level. Each of the events is tailored around a specific theme, where models, location, equipment, and wardrobe are all supplied – so all you need to do is turn up!

Taken at the Creativity Hub 'Flora' event (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

The 2025 series kicks off on April 6 with The Pitstop which promises 'A 1950s joyride with vintage diners and retro cars, perfect for capturing timeless style'. The following events cover old Hollywood glamour, Haute Couture High fashion, and the 1940s.

What makes these workshop days so valuable is the focus on hands-on experiences. You won't be standing on the sidelines watching a demonstration, you will be actively shooting, experimenting, and flexing your creative muscles in a supportive learning environment. With Profoto lighting on hand, you will benefit from the experiences of professional lighting experts including educator and YouTuber Gavin Hoey.

Commercial Manager at Profoto UK Paul Legg says, "At Creativity Hub’s events next year, photographers will have the chance to get hands-on with our kit and see just how it transforms their work. The hands-on experience with Profoto lighting and modifiers will be invaluable in helping photographers take their craft to the next level and gives them the perfect opportunity to experience the full power of Profoto lighting and Light shaping in real-world conditions."

Taken at the Creativity Hub 'Flora' event (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

This year I was fortunate to be invited along to one of these events, where I was able to update my portfolio with ease, so can attest to the potential to create new portfolio-worthy images and learn technical skills from professionals. At my event all of the equipment was supplied along with models, wardrobe, and location, meaning all I had to do was turn up and create.

If this sounds like something you may be interested in, you can see the full list of programs for 2025 on the Creativity Hub Events website. Pricing varies depending on specific workshops and if you book half or full day, however, you can use a special Digital Camera World code – DCW25 – for £25 off!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like...

Check out our guides to the best photography lighting kits and the best camera for portraits. You can also see more about my experience updating my portfolio at Creativity Hub Events.