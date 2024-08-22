This was the easiest way I've ever updated my portfolio – here's how you can too!

We all get to a stage where our portfolios start to look a little dated and we know we should really arrange some new shoots to freshen it up – but what a hassle that can be!

Scouting locations, finding reliable models, hair, make-up, and wardrobe, not to mention arranging the equipment, is a lot of work to undertake on your own, and often takes more time and effort than doing what we enjoy - photography!

Enter Creativity Hub Events. I recently became aware of Creativity Hub while writing an article on an upcoming event titled Flora, a two-day photography workshop sponsored by Fujifilm, Elinchrom, and London Camera Exchange.

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

For those who have visited The Photography and Video Show, the Creativity Hub team are the ones responsible for some of the sets and models dotted around the show floor, enabling visitors to take photos.

In a bid to update some of my work, I managed to secure a spot on the last day of Flora and I am so glad that I did, as it was even more helpful than I could have imagined.

Flora was set in a stately manor house in the Northamptonshire countryside, an exquisite location complete with a ballroom and gardens, that could have easily been featured as a set in Bridgerton.

After a very warm welcome from the Creativity Hub team, guests were then given the option to borrow some of the latest Fujifilm cameras and lenses, and to my delight, this included the unbelievable Fujifilm GFX 100 II (more on my experiences with this camera in a separate article!).

The use of the latest Fujifilm cameras and GF lenses was at no extra cost and was included in the ticket price, meaning equipment-wise guests were shooting with the best medium format cameras from the get-go.

As this was a camera I had only briefly used prior, the good folks at Fujifilm were extremely helpful and set me on my way with some tips for using the camera with the lighting, and on hand throughout the day if I messed up!

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

On the topic of lighting, Flora was also sponsored by Elinchrom who provided the use of all the best photography lighting kits which enabled shooting indoors and out on the grounds. The Elinchrom team was also available to help with any lighting setups meaning all you needed to do was explain the lighting you wanted and they created it for you – what a service!

So with the professional location, lighting, and cameras ready to go, all we needed were subjects, and that was when everything came together. 4 models expertly cast, wearing exquisite garments, with professionally styled hair and makeup. This made it exceptionally difficult to take a bad image.

I then spent the day working in a small group photographing, experimenting with lighting setups and locations, and learning a lot in the process. Not to mention getting some great shots for my portfolio update.

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

It really was as easy as just turning up and everything is provided for you, but more than that, the event team also taught you how to create the image so that you can then recreate it on your own, a very valuable takeaway.

The collaboration between Fujifilm with the cameras and lenses, Elinchrom with the lighting, London Camera Exchange which offered incredible discounts on photography equipment, and of course, Creativity Hub's location and cast made portfolio building a breeze, and I encourage you to try it out if you're able.

Creativity Hub has a long schedule of similar events coming up with sponsors such as Fujifilm, Canon, and Elinchrom all with differing themes so not one event is the same.

The next event titled Femme Fatale will take place on the 21st and 22nd of September, a high-styled shoot with an Old Hollywood theme, with tickets available now and a special £25 off if you use the code “DCW25” when booking!