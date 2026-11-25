For the 148th time the Royal Photographic Society Awards highlight the best stills and moving images of 2026

Since 1878, the Royal Photographic Society Awards celebrate the best images and moving images, making it the world's longest-running and most prestigious photography honors. Now, the RPS has announced the recipients for 2026.

"One of the things that makes the Royal Photographic Society special is the breadth of people and practices that make up our photographic community," says Victoria Humphries, CEO, Royal Photographic Society, of the 2026 Royal Photographic Society Awards.

She explains, "The RPS Awards provide an opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who are making a difference, whether through their creativity, innovation, research, education or their contribution to the wider photographic community." Discover all 2026 winners on the RPS website.

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RPS Awards: 2026 Winner highlights

RPS Award for achievement in the Art of Photography (Under 30)

About to Leave (2024) (Image credit: © Timon Benson. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society)

Recipient: Timon Benson

Awarded to a photographer - under the age of 30yrs - in recognition of their notable personal contribution or achievement in the art of photography.

His work explores human relationships, family dynamics and shared culture – capturing how people connect with each other, their surroundings and their own emotions.

Discover more about Benson's work.

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The RPS Progress Medal and RPS Honorary Fellowship

Untitled (Image credit: © Prof Marc Levoy. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society)

Recipient: Professor Marc Levoy HonFRPS

Awarded in recognition of any outstanding invention, research, publication or other contribution which has resulted in an important advance in the scientific or technological development of photography or imaging science.

Levoy's work in computational photography – spanning light field imaging, Google Pixel’s Night Sight and Portrait Mode, and Adobe’s multi-frame Indigo camera app – redefined how smartphones capture light and detail.

Discover more about Levoy's work.

RPS Award for Environmental Responsibility

Burnt (Image credit: © Mandy Barker. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society)

Recipient: Mandy Barker HonFRPS

Awarded in recognition of a distinguished and influential contribution or achievement in the use of photography to highlight or contribute to demonstrable improvement in public awareness of environmental issues.

Over nearly two decades, Barker has teamed up with scientists on ocean expeditions to document marine plastic debris – turning ocean pollution into imagery that aims to spark environmental action.



Discover more about Barker's work.

RPS Award for Social Impact

Cohen (Image credit: © Polly Braden. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society)

Recipient: Polly Braden HonFRPS

Awarded in recognition of a distinguished and influential contribution or achievement in the use of photography to highlight or contribute to demonstrable improvement in public awareness of social issues.

Braden’s documentary photography and filmmaking shine a light on how people live, work and find their place in society. With projects like 'Leaving Ukraine' and 'Against the Tide', she gives underrepresented communities a platform that reaches from major galleries all the way to Parliament.

Discover more about Braden's work.

The RPS Centenary Medal and RPS Honorary Fellowship

The Dragon ride - Cleethorps, 2026 (Image credit: © Roger Deakins. Courtesy The Royal Photographic Society)

Recipient: Sir Roger Deakins HonFRPS

Awarded in recognition of an outstanding contribution to the art of photography.

Deakins is a two-time Oscar winner behind 'Blade Runner 2049' and '1917'. His still photography brings the same quiet, observational mastery of light and composition that is found in his iconic cinematography.

Discover more about Deakins' work.

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