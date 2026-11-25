“For too long, masking has been hidden behind a high learning barrier,” popular AI-infused photo editor gets new masking features
Skylum has unveiled imminent Intelligent Masking for its flagship photo-editing software, Luminar
October was a busy month for Luminar, with the launch of new browser-based software Luminar for Web and the desktop version’s biggest update of the year. Now, the photo-editing software is back for more with Intelligent Masking, set to launch on November 25.
This integrates masking into “every tool,” designed to enable greater control when applying local edits. Skylum is referring to this as tool-based masking, explaining that masks are no longer a separate step. Whereas masks used to be baked in once the edit was applied, they are now non-destructive and can be refined at any point, as well as being copied between edits, layers, and images.
You can also combine selections within a single mask, thanks to options to add, subtract, and intersect selections to form a larger mask. New automated masks have been added: Main Object, Background, and Animal, with improved Sky, Water, Human, and Transport masks. The Main Object mask is also used to perform Background Removal, which is now a single tool found in Layer Properties. And finally, Presets are now packaged with masks, so they can be refined locally.
According to Skylum CEO Ivan Kutanin: “For too long, masking has been hidden behind a high learning barrier for hobbyist photographers (...) we decided to put an end to it,” continuing to state: “Making photo editing more enjoyable and removing barriers is Luminar’s core mission, and new Masking is a big step in this strategy.”
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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