Keep your eye on the road with these brilliant Black Friday dashcam deals
Our pick of the best dash cam discounts for Black Friday
The Black Friday sales are in full swing - and it is a great time to buy a dash cam. A dashboard camera set-up gives you peace of mind as you drive - giving you a record of the road ahead, and a recording if you get involved in an accident of incident.
There are some great deals on models this Black Friday already - but we will be here adding to the list of the decent ones we have found throughout the holiday weekend!
🇺🇸 Best Black Friday dashcam deals in US
🇺🇸 One of our favorite two-channel dashcam set-ups, with a 4K camera to cover the road ahead, a 2K camera for the rear.
See our full Viofo A229 Pro review
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🇺🇸 One of our long-time favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
See our full Thinkware F70 Pro review
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🇺🇸 A real all-round system that gives you FOUR cameras - with front and rear lenses, and a pair of eyes to see what is going on in the car itself.
See our full Vantrue Nexus 5S review
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🇺🇸 One of our long-time favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
See our full Thinkware F70 Pro review
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🇺🇸 This budget Viofo dashcam is designed to be small, but still has a built-in LCD screen. It can capture the road in front at 2K at 60fps, or 2.3K at 30fps.
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🇺🇸 Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered driver assistance tools, too!
See our full MioFive S1 Ultra review
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🇺🇸 Thinkware's flagship model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display.
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🇺🇸 A budget-priced front-and-rear dash cam set-up with 4K recording up front, and 1080P at the rear. With built-In WiFi & GPS, Night Vision, Automatic Incident Detection, built-In Supercapacitor, and app control this offers a lot more than the price suggests.
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🇬🇧 Best dashcam deals in UK
🇬🇧 This is Nextbase's smallest ever dashcam, and a new rival to the Garmin Mini 2 - offers a 140-degree lens, voice control, and wifi connectivity for an incredibly low price. The Piqo comes in both 1K and 2K resolution versions - but at Halfords the 1K version is half the price!
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🇬🇧 A fantastic saving on this budget dash cam from 70mai that gets you a 140° 4K camera up front.
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🇬🇧 The latest version of the Omni now offers 4K shooting from its motorized rotating camera that you can set to record what's inside the car unsing its panning control. There is a separate rear camera too. See our full 70mai Omni 4K review
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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