The biggest Lightroom and Photoshop updates are here. Follow live for the biggest announcements at Adobe Max
Adobe Max is Nov. 10-12 – and the online event is free. Follow along live with Adobe's biggest event of the year
Adobe Max is here – and if past events are anything to go by, that means Adobe is likely gearing up for its biggest announcements of the year for photographers and videographers.
Adobe Max is November 10-12 in Miami, Florida. I’m in Miami attending the annual creativity conference, but Adobe also livestreams its biggest keynotes, along with offering a selection of free online classes during the event.
Last year’s Adobe Max brought everything from Assisted Culling in Lightroom to a new color and vibrance adjustment layer in Photoshop and AI Object Masking in Premiere.
When to Watch Adobe Max
Adobe’s announcements at Max tend to come at two key times. The first is the Opening Keynote. At past events, the opening keynote has been where Adobe showcases the biggest new features across its different tools.
This year’s opening keynote is on November 10 at 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT.
Another one of my favorite Adobe Max events to watch is Sneaks on Day Two. This is where Adobe teases some features that it's working on behind the scenes. Anyone from Adobe can pitch an idea for Sneaks, and last year I watched an intern present – and then get a job offer on stage. This is usually where the wildest ideas come from.
This year’s Adobe Max Sneaks are scheduled for 5:30 PM ET / 10:30 PM GMT on November 11.
How to watch Adobe Max Online
Online registration for Adobe Max is free and includes livestreaming the keynote and Sneaks. Some of the workshops and presentations will also be available free online. Registration for Adobe Max is open online.
Adobe will also include some of the livestreams on YouTube.
Follow along with me for Adobe Max 2026.
Adobe Max 2026: Live Updates
Deepa Subramaniam, VP Product Marketing of Creative Cloud, is taking the stage to discuss the updates across Creative Cloud.
“When something we love changes so quickly, it is unsettling," she said. "AI is transforming professional creative work; that’s undeniable. Creativity is shifting away from time-consuming tasks…and shifting to higher creative tasks. At the same time, more is being asked of you, across the different formats.”
Current Adobe President Anil Chakravarthy will be Adobe’s next CEO. And, here's a good sign for creators: he's discussing how some creators don't want to use AI and how several Adobe Max updates will deliver on that.
But AI will be a key topic this week and here's the first one: Adobe is partnering across the industry to work with existing AI platforms, including Gemini and Claude, with Copilot coming soon. Native Model Context Protocol support is coming to Adobe Creative Tools to work with exsisting chatbots.
Adobe Creative Agent is also rolling out to several platforms, including Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. Creative Agent is an AI agent that helps carry out tasks for creators, and it can also be used as a learning tool.
Adobe CEO Shantau Narayen has taken the stage to open Max 2026.
He's addressed the five pillars that Adobe is focusing on: Interfaces, Media, Surfaces, Productivity, and Workflow.
“Across every pillar, our goal has been consistent," he said, "how do we bring the best of technology and the magic of Adobe to the creative ecosystem?"
AI is bound to be a key theme today, but among the list of Adobe's "Innovation Agenda," Narayen notes that creators have choice on whether or not to use AI.
Adobe Max 2026 is about to kick off! The auditorium is filling up with creatives, and kick off is in less than half an hour.
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