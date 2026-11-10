Adobe Max is here – and if past events are anything to go by, that means Adobe is likely gearing up for its biggest announcements of the year for photographers and videographers.

Adobe Max is November 10-12 in Miami, Florida. I’m in Miami attending the annual creativity conference, but Adobe also livestreams its biggest keynotes, along with offering a selection of free online classes during the event.

Last year’s Adobe Max brought everything from Assisted Culling in Lightroom to a new color and vibrance adjustment layer in Photoshop and AI Object Masking in Premiere.

When to Watch Adobe Max

Adobe’s announcements at Max tend to come at two key times. The first is the Opening Keynote. At past events, the opening keynote has been where Adobe showcases the biggest new features across its different tools.

This year’s opening keynote is on November 10 at 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT.

Another one of my favorite Adobe Max events to watch is Sneaks on Day Two. This is where Adobe teases some features that it's working on behind the scenes. Anyone from Adobe can pitch an idea for Sneaks, and last year I watched an intern present – and then get a job offer on stage. This is usually where the wildest ideas come from.

This year’s Adobe Max Sneaks are scheduled for 5:30 PM ET / 10:30 PM GMT on November 11.

How to watch Adobe Max Online

Online registration for Adobe Max is free and includes livestreaming the keynote and Sneaks. Some of the workshops and presentations will also be available free online. Registration for Adobe Max is open online.

Adobe will also include some of the livestreams on YouTube.

Follow along with me for Adobe Max 2026.