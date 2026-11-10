Adobe Lightroom just got three new tools – including a new cinematic glow tool and one-touch blemish removal. During the Adobe Max 2026 conference on November 10, Adobe announced the latest updates across the entire Creative Cloud family, including Lightroom.

The new version of Lightroom has three key updates: A new cinematic glow tool, a one-touch portrait retouching tool, and a tool for opening closed eyes.

Lightroom 2027 can add diffusion and halation

The new glow tool is designed to add cinematic light, building in tools to add in a few different classic types of photography “glows.” Adobe says that the feature is not AI-based.

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Photographers can choose from a more subtle diffusion effect, or a more dramatic halation inspired by old film lenses. Creators will be able to start with a preset, or work with different sliders and tools to adjust the effect.

Adobe Camera Raw recently got a similar tool to add diffusion and halation – and now Lightroom and Lightroom Classic are getting those options as well.

Lightroom 2027 can remove blemishes in one tap

Adobe is also rolling out a new one-touch blemish removal tool for Lightroom. The mobile version of Lightroom previously offered blemish removal as a quick action, but now the automated tool is rolling out to desktop versions of the app.

The one-tap blemish removal uses AI to detect blemishes such as acne, then removes them automatically. While the tool uses AI to analyze the image and locate blemishes, Adobe says that it doesn’t use generative AI to fix those blemishes, so none of the pixels are generated.

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Like in Lightroom Mobile, creators can dial back how much of the blemishes the tool removes using a slider. Adobe says that the blemish tool is designed to work on acne while leaving things like freckles in place.

Lightroom can can use GenAI to fix blinked portraits (beta)

The third key new feature rolling out is also a tool originally teased on Lightroom mobile – the ability to fix blinks in portraits. The tool, now in public beta, uses generative AI to correct closed eyes. Lightroom allows users to select another image of the same person with open eyes in order to mimic the person’s features, like eye shape and color.

Tethering now works on iPad

Along with adding those three features, Adobe has also expanded camera tethering, which now works across Desktop and iPad and offers more flexible review, collaboration, and organization tools.

I’m at Adobe Max this week in Miami, Florida – stay tuned for additional insights and demos on Adobe’s biggest launches of the year.

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