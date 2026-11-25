Samyang discontinued my favorite lens 😢 So I'm buying one while it's cheap for Black Friday
This is the coolest lens I've ever used – and they've stopped making it. So I'm buying it cheap while I still can!
It's not often that a company does something radically new with a camera lens, but a couple of years ago Samyang did exactly that. The Samyang Remaster Slim was the coolest, most inventive lens I've seen in years – and now it's been discontinued.
While I'm mortified, the good news is that the lens has now been slashed to half price in the US and less than half price in the UK – so I immediately picked one up in the Black Friday camera sales.
If you're unfamiliar, the Remaster Slim is one of the best pancake lenses you can buy for Sony's E-mount. In fact, it's three of the best pancake lenses you can buy for it!
This clever little thing is somewhere between Lensbaby Optics and the Lomography Neptune: the lens chassis accepts a trio of interchangeable modules, enabling you to pop-and-swap a 21mm, 28mm or 32mm lens whenever you fancy. Take a look:
I actually find this even more useful on my APS-C Sony camera, where these modules become effective 31.5mm, 42mm and 48mm lenses. And unlike a number of pancakes, these all have autofocus, variable apertures and solid optical performance.
Samyang launched the Remaster Slim in September 2024, sold under the Rokinon brand in the US, as you might have guessed, I was thoroughly impressed in my review:
"This is a truly brilliant little lens. It's an instant conversation starter, and for good reason: it succeeds as a pancake lens, as an optical Swiss Army knife, as a do-it-all wide-angle for full-frame users and as arguably the perfect street photography and travel companion for APS-C shooters."
Upon release it was priced $399 / £335, but right now you can grab it on Amazon for just $199 / £143 – that's an absolute steal! But with this lens being out of production, this might be one of your last chances to grab it. So if you want one, I wouldn't wait long!
🇺🇸 Deal
This 3-in-1 pancake lens gives you a trifecta of focal lengths: 21mm f/3.5, 28mm f/3.5 and 32mm f/2.8, Just swap out the module you want, mount the lens to your camera and store the other optics in the supplied carry case. Perfect for travelling light and for anyone who shoots street, travel and everyday photography and videography.
🇬🇧 Deal
This 3-in-1 pancake lens gives you a trifecta of focal lengths: 21mm f/3.5, 28mm f/3.5 and 32mm f/2.8, Just swap out the module you want, mount the lens to your camera and store the other optics in the supplied carry case. Perfect for travelling light and for anyone who shoots street, travel and everyday photography and videography.
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James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
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