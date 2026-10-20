Adobe Photoshop’s filters are about to get a makeover that allows the longstanding tool to act like a non-destructive layer – and with those updates, Adobe is also bringing a new light leaks filter to the photo editor.

The teaser came hidden in Adobe’s announcement of a partnership with Nvidia that allows devices with the new RTX Spark chip to edit up to twice as fast across apps like Photoshop and Premiere. During a demo of what the GPU-accelerated workflow could do, Adobe also snuck in a teaser of an entirely new way of working with filters.

Currently, Photoshop’s filters menu applies those changes only to the active, visible layer. But, a future version of Photoshop will allow those filters to act more like a non-destructive layer. That allows creatives to drag and filter in the Layers panel to only apply a Gaussian Blur to the background, for example.

Supported filters will also update in real time on the canvas, adjusted in the Properties panel rather than in a pop-up.

But with those changes, Adobe is also introducing a film-inspired filter: Light leaks. In a demo, the new filter includes presets to get started quickly. Then, in the Properties panel, creators can adjust the pattern, strike amount, and color using sliders.

On the canvas, photo editors can also adjust the size and rotation of the light leak and shift the center point.

Adobe told Digital Camera World that the new light leak filter is not generative AI. The updates to the filters will be coming to every device with a supported GPU and is not exclusive to RTX Spark devices.

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Photoshop's AI Assistant may soon build custom filters

While the upcoming light leak filter does not rely on generative AI, Adobe also teased a new feature that allows creators to build their own filter inside Photoshop’s AI Assistant.

In a demo of the upcoming tool, Adobe showed the tool being used to create a custom lens flare filter as well as a rain droplet filter. In both examples, the user can also ask the AI to build in specific sliders to customize the tools that accompany the generated filter.

Adobe says that the updates to Photoshop are expected to “start rolling out later this year.”

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