"The wind was ferocious and the sea spray was relentless, making it difficult to keep my lens clean," says photographer caught in one of Britain's wildest storms

Instead of sheltering inside when one of Britain's biggest storms battered the coast, landscape photographer, Edyta Rice, headed out with her Nikon D850 and Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR to capture the action. The resulting image is a black-and-white photograph of Porthcawl Lighthouse, South Wales, surrounded by crashing waves.

Edyta told me: "I wanted to capture the raw power of nature and the resilience of the structures built to withstand such forces. The sheer size of the waves, and the way they engulfed the lighthouse, made for an incredible scene that I knew had to be photographed."

It's worth noting that safety should be your number one priority when photographing in storms, especially on the coast. Be sure to heed any warnings, check tide times before traveling, and always ensure you have a safe exit route. Using one of the best telephoto lenses, will allow you to stand back and shoot from a safe distance.

Do you have an image that should be Photo of the Day? Send your image to: digitalcameraworld@futurenet.com for the chance to be featured.

But inclement weather comes with plenty of challenges. Edyta says: "The wind was ferocious and the sea spray was relentless, making it difficult to keep my lens clean. The unpredictable movement of the waves also meant I had to anticipate the perfect moment to capture the lighthouse being overwhelmed."

The photographer used Adobe Lightroom Classic and Adobe Photoshop to edit the image. "The main adjustments included enhancing contrast and detail to bring out the textures in the waves," she says, "as well as fine-tuning the exposure to balance the highlights and shadows."

"The unpredictable movement of the waves also meant I had to anticipate the perfect moment to capture the lighthouse being overwhelmed."

When asked if she would do anything differently, next time. Edyta tells me: "I would experiment with a slightly longer focal length to compress the scene and emphasize the sheer scale of the waves against the lighthouse."

Edyta's top tips for stormy seascape photography

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Edyta tells me she used a fast shutter speed: "To freeze the motion of the waves and capture the dramatic details." She also made sure to secure her gear: "Strong winds and sea spray can be hazardous, so use a sturdy tripod and protect your camera." And finally, Edyta says to: "Be patient and observant – study the rhythm of the waves to anticipate the most impactful moment to shoot."

To see more of Edyta's work, visit her website.

Check out previous Photo of the Day images, and the stories behind them. If you have an image you'd like us to consider for Photo of the Day, email it to us at digitalcameraworld@futurenet.com

You may also like...

Want to get better at landscapes? Here are 9 landscape photography tips I think every photographer should know. And if you're a fan of the Nikon D850, here's one of my opinion pieces from the DCW vault: I bought a Nikon D850 in 2023 and still don't own a mirrorless camera. And if you're looking to upgrade your landscape photography kit, make sure you invest in one of the best tripods.