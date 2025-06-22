Missed by many, mastered by few – the unexpected secret behind great photography

Extraordinary photographic moments drive us as photographers. Embracing the unexpected is not just an opportunity – it's a recipe for creating images that inspire awe, no matter the genre.

Unpredictable moments and image elements offer something different – unique visuals that viewers don't see every day. In today's crowded world of digital imagery, capturing these moments helps your photography stand out. When the unexpected strikes, be ready. You can't always plan for the moment, but strong skills let you adapt fast – before it's gone.

Daniel nearly abandoned this shoot, but on the way to his car, he looked back and saw dense fog drifting along the river (Image credit: Daniel Costa)

Weather-driven changes, for example, can dramatically enhance a scene. Whether it's a thunderstorm creating a powerful backdrop or fog magically framing the subject.

Portuguese professional Photographer Daniel Costa, known for his landscape, seascape, and urban photography, says, "By embracing the unpredictability of nature and adapting my approach, I managed to transform an uncertain situation into a stunning image. Always be ready for unexpected changes – they can lead to extraordinary photographic opportunities."

One example is Daniel's acclaimed image 'Guiding Light', which showcases his skill in embracing the unexpected and mastering weather conditions to highlight his subject.

Let's explore the story behind this remarkable photo of this Lisbon landmark and how Daniel uses nature's unpredictability to create powerful visuals.

"The 'Guiding Light' image depicts a scene that I had envisaged for some time. After several attempts, I finally managed to align the foggy weather conditions with a day when I was available. On that particular day, the weather forecast had predicted fog, but clear skies greeted me before sunrise, leading me to nearly abandon the shoot.

"However, just 30 minutes after sunrise, as I was halfway to my car, I looked back and saw dense fog beginning to drift along the river. I ran back to my previous spot as fast as I could. In just three minutes, the fog started to turn golden, enveloping the Cristo Rei statue. Within minutes, the statue had completely disappeared into the fog."

Image Analysis

Key points Daniel considered

1. Seize the moment

"Patience was key. Despite the initial disappointment of clear skies, staying at the location allowed me to witness and photograph the fog as it slowly enveloped the statue. This experience highlighted the importance of persistence and being ready to adapt to any sudden changes in the photographic conditions."

2. Embrace warmth and light

"As the fog began to thicken, the early morning sun cast a warm, golden light across the scene. I took full advantage of this light, which beautifully outlined the statue’s silhouette against the mist. Observing the way in which light interacts with the fog can significantly enhance the mood and depth of your photos."

3. Compose with the fog

"The fog served as a dynamic backdrop, making the Cristo Rei statue appear as if it were emerging directly from the mist. I carefully composed the shot to accentuate this effect, experimenting with various angles to capture the statue’s grandeur as it emerged from the ethereal scene."

Daniel Costa Social Links Navigation Photographer Daniel Costa is a professional landscape, seascape, and urban photographer from the town of Sintra in Portugal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located inside the Sintra-Cascais Natural Park. Daniel is a brand ambassador for both Formatt-Hitech and Sunwayfoto and has traveled to many countries around the world over the past few years. He is the author of two published books and now focuses on writing magazine reviews and articles, and on running photography workshops and tours.

