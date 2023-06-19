Reverse ND filters: what are they, and when should photographers use them?

Some filter makers produce bespoke reverse ND filters which have a darkened strip in the center only. But there is a way to achieve a clever effect without having to buy an extra filter.

All you need is two graduated ND filters. Instead of using them to double the filter effect, you turn one of them upside down so that it overlaps the first to produce the darker ‘stripe’. As long as you use the weaker filter upside down, the sky will still be darkened relative to the foreground.

Try turning one of the filters upside down. As you move it across the other filter, you’ll see a darker strip appear where the graduated sections overlap. If you’re careful you can align this darker strip with the sun just above the horizon.