Shot at 325mm and f/5.6, 1/400 sec, ISO400. The beautiful back-lit foliage in the foreground is subtly blurred, while the distant wooden building is sharp

Fall is a fantastic time of year to capture colorful landscape photos – but don't automatically think that a wide-angle lens is the best choice for these seasonal scenes.

I often reach for my Canon RF super-telephoto lens to find scenes within a scene. Using a longer focal length around 200mm, instead of a wide-angle 24mm, is an easy way to fill your frame with more seasonal color.

Using a Canon EOS R5 Mark II full-frame mirrorless camera, I often compose scenes in this season at anywhere from 200mm to 500mm with my favorite Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM super–telephoto zoom.

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A telephoto focal length compresses the elements within the scene – so as you zoom in, it pulls elements close together. Trees in the middle ground merge with colorful foliage in background to condense the colors!

Shot mid-morning in Victoria Park in central Bath, I used the RF 100-500mm at 200mm to pull the lines of trees and lovely colors closer together (Image credit: Peter Travers)

Ideally I'll be out shooting when the sun's out to brighten the beautiful vibrant colors in nature at this time of year. I try to look for scenes that are in nice sidelight for atmospheric highlights and shadows to add depth.

I'll keep my distance and zoom in from 200mm upwards to frame up a clean scene with minimal distractions around my focal points.

I'll use an aperture around f/8 for enough depth of field so everything is suitably sharp. I'm usually shooting handheld, which is no drama with the RF 100-500mm thanks to its great image stabilization.

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To make sure there are no camera shake problems, though, I will increase my sensitivity to ISO200 or ISO400 (depending on light levels) to obtain a shutter speed a bit above my focal length.

The above photo of the line of trees was shot at 200mm, 1/640 sec, f/8, ISO400.

The Canon R5 Mark II and RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L super-telephoto zoom in action in autumn at sunrise (Image credit: Peter Travers)

Another landscape photography technique I like to employ in the fall is to shoot through colorful foliage in the foreground to frame an interesting scene in the distance. Shooting into the sunlight creates lovely backlit leaves popping with autumn colors.

Again with my RF 100-500mm lens, I try to position myself under big trees so that the leaves are near me but focus on a point of interest in the distance.

This renders the foliage out of focus, while the focal point in the background is sharp and draws the eye into the frame.

This time I'll use the widest aperture I can, to blur foreground elements. This is f/5.6 when working around 300mm with the RF 100-500mm, or f/7.1 when at 500mm.

The long focal length and wide apertures create a shallower depth of field ideal for this technique.

Shot at 300mm, 1/1000 sec, f/5.6, ISO200, I found a gap in some colorful trees while focusing on Bath's famous Royal Crescent buildings in the background (Image credit: Peter Travers)

I zoomed into to the max 500mm this time, with an exposure of 1/1000 sec, f/7.1, ISO200, again focusing on Bath's Royal Crescent buildings in the background (Image credit: Peter Travers)

So don't think you can only use your telephoto zoom lenses for distant wildlife and sports photography. Next time you're out photographing fall landscapes, zoom in with your super-tele lens and enjoy!

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