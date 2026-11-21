Back in the 1970s, Peter Mitchell was driving a delivery truck around Leeds, a major city in northern England. Between stops, if he saw anywhere that might make a good picture, he'd jot it down in his notebook, then come back on a Sunday morning with a medium format camera and a stepladder.

The resulting photographs were formal, frontal and often funny. They'd feature shopkeepers in their doorways, factory workers at their gates and terraced streets halfway to demolition. They were also in color, which at the time was almost unheard of in British art photography.

In 1979, Mitchell exhibited his work at Impressions Gallery in York, under the intriguing title A New Refutation of the Viking 4 Space Mission. Strange to think now, but this was the first-ever color exhibition by a British photographer at a British photography gallery.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

As Martin Parr later recalled, it was "so far ahead of its time that no-one knew exactly what to say or how to react, apart from with total bewilderment."

It took decades before Mitchell finally got the respect he deserved, when Parr selected 47 of his pictures for the 2013 book Strangely Familiar. That book then went out of print, but continued to change hands as a collector's item.

Now it's back as a remastered and expanded edition: On Strange and Familiar Ground by Peter Mitchell, to be published by RRB Photobooks in December 2026.

Unusual presentation

To understand why the original show caused such confusion, it's worth noting how it was presented. Mitchell mounted his photos of shops and factories on space charts: the narrative was that an alien had landed from Mars and was wandering Leeds in puzzled fashion.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

George Clegg, East End Tool Stores, Marsh Lane, Leeds, Winter 1973 (Image credit: Peter Mitchell / RRB Photobooks)

Mr Gower, The Cabin Cafe, Upper Wortley Road, Leeds, Winter 1975 (Image credit: Peter Mitchell / RRB Photobooks)

J.W. Plant & Co Ltd, Flag Factory, Elsie Crescent, Leeds, 1977 (Image credit: Peter Mitchell / RRB Photobooks)

What makes these images so appealing is their mix of jovial warmth and deadpan formality. Typically, Mitchell squares up to a building from across the road and places its owner or workers in the doorway.

These include Mr Gower in his white coat outside the patched-up Cabin Cafe; a French polisher in an apron and suit, sitting on a crate beneath his hand-painted sign; and the women of the JW Plant flag factory lined up outside with Union Jacks for the Queen's Silver Jubilee.

Shot square on medium format, they look surprisingly contemporary. And Mitchell's own captions, which run beneath every picture, are a big part of the charm.

Of the French polishers, he writes: "It's not only the people and buildings who become ghosts – our professions disappear too. I can't think of the last time anybody needed a French polisher."

Elsewhere, he describes George Clegg’s East End Tool Stores as "a pawn shop that acquired so many unredeemed pledges it morphed into a tool shop", adding that the pub next door "might have had a lot to do with it".

Underneath the humor, though, the book is shot through with loss. Many of these businesses were on their last legs, and the buildings around them were also on their way out.

Mitchell photographed the demolition of the vast Quarry Hill Flats, and the book includes the demolition gang posing on the last arch. A broken-down ghost train and its owner, Francis Gavan, recur throughout as a kind of mascot.

In the book, Mitchell is clear about why he chose color. "I've always equated photography with painting, and in the late 1960s there wasn't much monochrome painting but all 'gallery' photography was black and white," he writes.

"Leeds (where I live) might be dull but never devoid of colour."

Trinity Methodist Church, Roundhay Road, Leeds, Autumn 1978 (Image credit: Peter Mitchell / RRB Photobooks)

Strange Girls, Fairground Attraction, Roundhay Park, Leeds, Summer 1977 (Image credit: Peter Mitchell / RRB Photobooks)

Elaine Whitehead and Linda Snar, The Red Brick Cafe, Dewsbury Road, Leeds, Summer (Image credit: Peter Mitchell / RRB Photobooks)

For the new edition, the photos have been rescanned and remastered from Mitchell's archive. Parr's original 47 selections are joined by new images and recent discoveries, many of which have rarely or never been seen before, with dates running from the early 1970s up to the 2000s.

For anyone interested in British documentary photography, or the history of color photography in general, this is an essential reissue of a book that's been hard to find for years.

On Strange and Familiar Ground by Peter Mitchell, with an introduction by Martin Parr, is published by RRB Photobooks and AB Editions in December 2026.

The 96-page softcover is priced at $48 / £35, or $38 / £28 if you pre-order. There's also a special edition ($128 / £95, or $101 / £75 if you pre-order) that comes in a slipcase with a 10 x 8-inch pigment print of Red Brick Cafe, 1992.

You might also like...

Browse the best books on photography.