Want your product photography to look clean, modern, and ready for any campaign? Here's how
Master the art of high-key lighting for modern, eye-catching product photography
One of the most popular ways to achieve a clean, modern look in product photography is through high-key lighting. Using a seamless white background creates a distraction-free image that's easy to edit later, but sometimes adding subtle details can better reflect a product's personality and attract attention.
High-key refers to the dominance of brighter tones in the shot, which produces a clean image. This allows good contrast while introducing an airy atmosphere, setting off products with a modern feel or with geometric shapes.
It offers clean surroundings for clean lines. This type of lighting can be achieved by mixing natural window light with a reflector on the opposite side of the object, creating a balanced exposure.
Color shifts can be a problem when using window light, and ugly reflections are common with metal or glass products. In these cases, setting up a light tent, or simply surrounding the product with light sources on all sides, produces a wrapping and soft style, with minimal shadows.
High-key shots don't need to be limited in color palette. While a dominance of white can appear contemporary, overlighting a chroma background can have intriguing effects which suggest a setting, without additional set items actually being introduced to the scene.
Most critically, when setting the lighting for your shot, consider the branding of the product. The tone in any shot is significantly affected by the amount of light present, and this has to make sense for the product.
Key characteristics
Color choice
We chose a yellow background color to introduce a summery, sunlight atmosphere.
High-key color
Exposing to-the-right has given the scene greater luminance, maintaining the high-key modern styling.
Minimalist composition
Wider framing increases negative space, pushing the clean, unrestricted tone.
Alternative look
Splash of color
To break up the otherwise empty periphery, the petals add contrast while staying on-brand.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Almost shadowless
Window light from the right and diffused flash from the left reduce most shadows to soft impressions.
Subtle high-key
The airy look is achieved through bright negative space, which contrasts with the dark box but is not entirely seamless.
You might like...
Browse the best cameras for product photography in 2025. Also, you might want to discover how to shine the spotlight on your product photography with this gorgeous low-budget DIY lighting hack.
As the Editor for Digital Photographer magazine, Peter is a specialist in camera tutorials and creative projects to help you get the most out of your camera, lens, tripod, filters, gimbal, lighting and other imaging equipment.
After cutting his teeth working in retail for camera specialists like Jessops, he has spent 11 years as a photography journalist and freelance writer – and he is a Getty Images-registered photographer, to boot.
No matter what you want to shoot, Peter can help you sharpen your skills and elevate your ability, whether it’s taking portraits, capturing landscapes, shooting architecture, creating macro and still life, photographing action… he can help you learn and improve.
- Kim BunermannStaff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.