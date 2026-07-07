The award winning shot shows the feeding of thousands of migration birds. For a few months of the year, a large number of Siberian seagulls migrate to various parts of India

Bangladesh photographer Azim Khan Ronnie has spent more than a decade building an extraordinary international reputation, earning over 800 photography awards throughout his career.

Now, Ronnie has added another major title to that list, winning the International Aerial Photographer of the Year 2026 competition. Using DJI drones, Ronnie's winning images transform familiar scenes across Switzerland, Bangladesh and India into dramatic aerial compositions.

But beyond the awards and mesmerizing visuals, Ronnie's latest achievement carries a wider message about photography itself. At a time when AI-generated images and digital manipulation are raising new questions about trust, the award-winning photographer says protecting the integrity of photography remains central in his work.

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International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Shot at 1/250sec, f/5,6, ISO 100: Thousands of bright red chili peppers are harvested in the hot sun before being sorted ready to be delivered to spice companies in the Sariakandi, Bogura, Bangladesh. More than 2,000 people work in almost 100 chilly farms in Bogura (Image credit: Azim Khan Ronnie)

The story behind the award-winning series

Each of the locations in his award-winning portfolio has a unique story to tell, whether it was the quiet simplicity of rowing on Lake Zurich in Switzerland or the spiritual atmosphere of the Rakher Upobash ritual in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

He explains, "I visited these locations while working on documentary and travel photography projects, and I chose them because I saw the potential to transform everyday scenes into compelling visual narratives.

"Behind each photograph was patience, waiting for the right light, the perfect arrangement of people, or a fleeting moment when everything came together. Those brief moments are what make aerial photography so rewarding."

Shot at 1/80sec, f/5.6, ISO 100: Aerial view of a rowing team gliding through the pristine waters of Lake Zurich in Switzerland. The team is perfectly synchronized, with oars cutting cleanly into the turquoise, misty surface, leaving subtle ripples in their wake (Image credit: Azim Khan Ronnie)

Ronnie's trusted aerial gear

“For aerial photography, I use the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and DJI Mavic 3 Classic, allowing me to create images that reveal scale, patterns and perspectives impossible to capture from the ground," he explains.

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Photography's integrity matters

Ronnie explains, "My post-processing philosophy is based on enhancement rather than manipulation. I believe editing should strengthen an image without altering its truth or narrative.

"Every adjustment is made with the goal of accurately reflecting the atmosphere, light and emotion I experienced when I pressed the shutter.

"Especially in my documentary and photojournalistic work, I am committed to ethical editing practices that preserve the integrity of the photograph.

"For me, post-production is the final step in realising the image I envisioned in the field, not creating a different reality."

Shot at 1/4sec, f/2.8, ISO 100: Hindu devotees in Dhaka for Rakher Upobash, fasting and praying with incense and oil maps to honor Baba Lokenath. Thousands seek blessings for health and protection, recalling the 18th century saint’s life of asceticism and spiritual devotion (Image credit: Azim Khan Ronnie)

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