After winning 800+ international awards, this drone photographer claims another major photography prize – "I am committed to ethical practices that preserve the integrity of the photograph," he says
Shot with DJI drones, the newly crowned International Aerial Photographer of the Year 2026 shares a message about protecting trust in photography
Bangladesh photographer Azim Khan Ronnie has spent more than a decade building an extraordinary international reputation, earning over 800 photography awards throughout his career.
Now, Ronnie has added another major title to that list, winning the International Aerial Photographer of the Year 2026 competition. Using DJI drones, Ronnie's winning images transform familiar scenes across Switzerland, Bangladesh and India into dramatic aerial compositions.
But beyond the awards and mesmerizing visuals, Ronnie's latest achievement carries a wider message about photography itself. At a time when AI-generated images and digital manipulation are raising new questions about trust, the award-winning photographer says protecting the integrity of photography remains central in his work.
International Aerial Photographer of the Year
The story behind the award-winning series
Each of the locations in his award-winning portfolio has a unique story to tell, whether it was the quiet simplicity of rowing on Lake Zurich in Switzerland or the spiritual atmosphere of the Rakher Upobash ritual in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
He explains, "I visited these locations while working on documentary and travel photography projects, and I chose them because I saw the potential to transform everyday scenes into compelling visual narratives.
"Behind each photograph was patience, waiting for the right light, the perfect arrangement of people, or a fleeting moment when everything came together. Those brief moments are what make aerial photography so rewarding."
Ronnie's trusted aerial gear
“For aerial photography, I use the DJI Mavic 4 Pro and DJI Mavic 3 Classic, allowing me to create images that reveal scale, patterns and perspectives impossible to capture from the ground," he explains.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Photography's integrity matters
Ronnie explains, "My post-processing philosophy is based on enhancement rather than manipulation. I believe editing should strengthen an image without altering its truth or narrative.
"Every adjustment is made with the goal of accurately reflecting the atmosphere, light and emotion I experienced when I pressed the shutter.
"Especially in my documentary and photojournalistic work, I am committed to ethical editing practices that preserve the integrity of the photograph.
"For me, post-production is the final step in realising the image I envisioned in the field, not creating a different reality."
You might like...
Browse the best drones for aerial photography and video, the best drones for beginners, and the best travel drones.
Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from July 2026 to January 2027.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.