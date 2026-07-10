"This discovery shows why exploration still matters" – Scientists film alien-esque spookfish in the wild for the first time ever
These videos feature a spookfish so alien that it seems like a sci-fi concoction, as well as thermal vents spewing life-forming materials into the depths of the Atlantic
A team of scientists has shared mesmerizing footage from a month-long exploration into the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. Among the scenes is a transparent-headed fish so alien that it looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.
The species in question is the elusive barreleye fish – a type of spookfish that, until now, had never been seen photographed in the wild.
An absolute rarity of nature, it has a completely transparent, fluid-filled dome on its head protecting its eyes, which, to the layman eye, makes it seem like you’re looking at the fish’s brain.
ABOVE: The alien-esque spookfish can be seen at 2:06-2:08
Marine biologists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, led by Dr Aaron Micallef, spotted the ghostly being at a depth of 2,329ft (710m) in a region of the Atlantic Ocean known as the Doldrums Fracture Zone.
This is an extensive system of cracks and fault lines on the seafloor (13,000ft / 4,000m) roughly the size of Lake Michigan, around 800 miles off the northeast coast of Brazil.
Tectonic plates violently grind past one another, sculpting dramatic seascapes like sedimented basins that can house chemically altered waters responsible for unique deep-sea ecosystems.
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ABOVE: See the fascinating deep ocean vents discovered by the researchers
"This discovery shows why exploration still matters," Dr Micallef told the Schmidt Ocean Institute. "Even in the Atlantic Ocean, where plate boundaries have been studied for decades, there are still places where the first close look can reveal something entirely new."
Dr Micallef’s crew, who operated a remote-controlled submarine called SuBastian from the surface, made more otherworldly discoveries.
Thanks to Substian’s 4K camera, they also bagged footage of a pair of beautiful and also never-before-seen thermal vents spewing life-creating materials into the ocean.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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