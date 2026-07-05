"Photography and film will help us to educate people” – Fascinating underwater shot captures Red Sea 'coral doctors' at work, winning a science photo award
Marine biologist and filmmaker photographs divers researching coral off the Saudi Arabian coast, snagging a Scientists at Work award
Fascinating subjects often make for fascinating images. And this shot of coral researchers carrying out an underwater study in the Saudi Arabian Red Sea is up there with the most interesting I’ve ever seen.
In fact, it recently won an award at the Scientists at Work Photo competition, organized by academic journal publisher Nature.
Shot by Uli Kunz, a marine biologist and photographer-filmmaker, the image depicts fellow biologists and divers, Nauras Daraghmeh (left) and Yusuf El-Khaled (right) investigating how coral species are adapting to warming oceans amid climate change.
“As a host of the German nature documentary series Terra X, I was working on a shoot about coral reefs in Saudi Arabia," said Uli.
"We followed the scientists at KAUST [King Abdullah University of Science and Technology] to the so-called 'marine microbiome lab' where they install incubation chambers to check coral health."
Using a Sony A7S III in a Nauticam camera housing with a Nauticam Wide Angle Conversion Port 2 (WACP2) underwater lens attached, Uli got close to the “coral doctors”, opting for a 16mm focal length, 1/400 shutter speed, f/8.0 aperture and ISO640 sensitivity.
“I wanted to get a light reflection into the divers' masks to emphasize the looks onto their subject of research,” he explained. “I had to control and move each head precisely to get the desired effect and see the light of the dive torch behind the incubation chamber.”
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Although this image gets my vote purely for how interesting it is, it's much more than just an intriguing composition. Uli said "photography and film will help us to educate people” – and he hopes the award-winning shot will show government decision makers what's happening in the "real world".
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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