Ocean photographer Gergo Rugli captured a remarkable moment that makes you stop and wonder if it could really be happening. His image shows dolphins riding alongside surfers at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, with picture-perfect sea spray adding to the coastal scene.

Rugli is known for his awe-inspiring images of dolphins and other ocean wildlife in action. On the day this photograph was taken, a pod of dolphins appeared among the waves and turned the bay into their playground, staying alongside the surfers for more than an hour.

The image has since been named the Adventure Category Winner in the prestigious Ocean Photographer of the Year competition. Rugli uses his Instagram platform not just to share beautiful images but to highlight the importance of keeping dolphins wild and free, pointing out that around 3,000 dolphins are still held in captivity worldwide.

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Adventure Category Winner

Review insight : "The D850 is aimed at an advanced amateur and professional readership which will undoubtedly look at other options too, of course. Its closest rival from the Canon stable is the EOS 5D Mark IV , but the D850 outclasses the Canon for resolution, continuous shooting speed and – crucially – full-frame 4K video"

Tech details

Camera: Nikon D850

Lens: 24-70mm f/2.8



Exposure info

1/100sec, f/5.6, ISO110

"Dolphins ride the waves alongside surfers at Tamarama Beach, Sydney, during a powerful swell and offshore winds," Rugli explains.

"The pod stayed with the surfers for more than an hour, moving through the lineup as naturally as the people around them.

"Captured from the water, this image shows the ocean as a shared space, where humans and wildlife briefly move together within the same powerful coastal environment."

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Ocean Photographer of the Year is presented by Oceanographic and Blancpain. You can see all the 2026 winners on the Oceanographic Magazine website.

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