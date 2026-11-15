"This image shows the ocean as a shared space" – Dolphins and surfers ride the waves together at Sydney beach in award-winning photograph
Dolphins leap through a turquoise wave at Tamarama Beach, Sydney, as surfers ride with them – a spectacular encounter captured with a 9-year-old DSLR
Ocean photographer Gergo Rugli captured a remarkable moment that makes you stop and wonder if it could really be happening. His image shows dolphins riding alongside surfers at Tamarama Beach in Sydney, with picture-perfect sea spray adding to the coastal scene.
Rugli is known for his awe-inspiring images of dolphins and other ocean wildlife in action. On the day this photograph was taken, a pod of dolphins appeared among the waves and turned the bay into their playground, staying alongside the surfers for more than an hour.
The image has since been named the Adventure Category Winner in the prestigious Ocean Photographer of the Year competition. Rugli uses his Instagram platform not just to share beautiful images but to highlight the importance of keeping dolphins wild and free, pointing out that around 3,000 dolphins are still held in captivity worldwide.
Adventure Category Winner
Tech details
Camera: Nikon D850
Lens: 24-70mm f/2.8
Exposure info
1/100sec, f/5.6, ISO110
"Dolphins ride the waves alongside surfers at Tamarama Beach, Sydney, during a powerful swell and offshore winds," Rugli explains.
"The pod stayed with the surfers for more than an hour, moving through the lineup as naturally as the people around them.
"Captured from the water, this image shows the ocean as a shared space, where humans and wildlife briefly move together within the same powerful coastal environment."
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Ocean Photographer of the Year is presented by Oceanographic and Blancpain. You can see all the 2026 winners on the Oceanographic Magazine website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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