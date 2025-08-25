Last call for the BIPP International Print Masters 2025 – get global exposure for your finest photography!
Professional photographers worldwide have until 28 August to submit their final entries to this prestigious competition
The British Institute of Professional Photography (BIPP) International Print Masters 2025 runs in two stages: an initial digital judging round, followed by print judging for the top finalists.
All entrants have to do is create an account on the BIPP Awards site, review the rules and upload their work. But don’t leave it until the last day, say the organisers.
There is a compelling range of reasons to enter this competition. You'll get recognition from the world's oldest professional photographic organisation, plus exposure across BIPP channels and industry media.
There are clear judging standards and in-person print assessment for finalists, and in addition, shortlisted entrants who are based in the UK may be considered for Team UK at the World Photographic Cup, which concludes in Iceland in April 2026.
The British Institute of Professional Photography was founded in 1901 in London's Fleet Street, and is a not-for-profit institute for professional photographers. It provides qualifications, standards, community and advocacy for the profession.
The BIPP International Print Masters is open to professional photographers worldwide; no BIPP membership is required. Submitted images must have been captured on or after 1 January 2023.
Click here to visit the BIPP Awards site, find out more and enter your photograph.
Categories comprise Advertising & Commercial; Architectural & Industrial; Classical Wedding; Documentary Wedding; Environmental Portrait; Fashion & Beauty; Fine Art & Digital Creation; Landscape; Natural World; Newborn; Pets & Domesticated Animals; Reportage & Photojournalism; Sport; Studio Portrait; Wedding Fashion.
Entries must be commissioned work or created with commercial intent, and prompt-generated imagery and added generative elements are not permitted. Common AI-assisted editing tools for removal and optimization are allowed. Raw files will be checked for compliance.
Entry fees per image are $24/£17.50 (non-members); $13.50/£10 (BIPP members). For the first (digital) round, entries must be in sRGB jpeg format, sized a minimum of 4000px on the long edge. For round two, the finalists will submit mounted prints.
These prints will only be requested from finalists after the first round of judging is complete. BIPP has partnered with UK labs to facilitate competition-grade prints being supplied from the UK, which will be especially useful for international entries.
For anyone wishing to join the Institute during the course of the International Print Masters entries, BIPP is running a discounted membership offer: 15 months membership can be enjoyed for the price of 12 months (offer price: $338/£250).
Previous winners of the BIPP International Print Masters include Stephanie Thornton (2024), Graeme Hewitson (2023), Su Kaye (2022) and Gary Hill (2021).
Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.
