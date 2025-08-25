Last call for the BIPP International Print Masters 2025 – get global exposure for your finest photography!

Promotional image for the Halloween Festival 2023 in Paisley, Scotland, by Graeme Hewitson

The British Institute of Professional Photography (BIPP) International Print Masters 2025 runs in two stages: an initial digital judging round, followed by print judging for the top finalists.

All entrants have to do is create an account on the BIPP Awards site, review the rules and upload their work. But don’t leave it until the last day, say the organisers.

There is a compelling range of reasons to enter this competition. You'll get recognition from the world's oldest professional photographic organisation, plus exposure across BIPP channels and industry media.

There are clear judging standards and in-person print assessment for finalists, and in addition, shortlisted entrants who are based in the UK may be considered for Team UK at the World Photographic Cup, which concludes in Iceland in April 2026.

The British Institute of Professional Photography was founded in 1901 in London's Fleet Street, and is a not-for-profit institute for professional photographers. It provides qualifications, standards, community and advocacy for the profession.

The winning entry of the BIPP International Print Masters competition 2021, photographed by Gary Hill (Image credit: Gary Hill / BIPP)

The BIPP International Print Masters is open to professional photographers worldwide; no BIPP membership is required. Submitted images must have been captured on or after 1 January 2023.

Click here to visit the BIPP Awards site, find out more and enter your photograph.

Categories comprise Advertising & Commercial; Architectural & Industrial; Classical Wedding; Documentary Wedding; Environmental Portrait; Fashion & Beauty; Fine Art & Digital Creation; Landscape; Natural World; Newborn; Pets & Domesticated Animals; Reportage & Photojournalism; Sport; Studio Portrait; Wedding Fashion.

Entries must be commissioned work or created with commercial intent, and prompt-generated imagery and added generative elements are not permitted. Common AI-assisted editing tools for removal and optimization are allowed. Raw files will be checked for compliance.

Two recent winners of the BIPP International Print Masters competition: Su Kaye (left) won in 2022 for her photograph of the back of a dog's head; and Stephanie Thornton (right), won in 2024 for this low-key portrait. (Image credit: Su Kaye and Stephanie Thornton / BIPP)

Entry fees per image are $24/£17.50 (non-members); $13.50/£10 (BIPP members). For the first (digital) round, entries must be in sRGB jpeg format, sized a minimum of 4000px on the long edge. For round two, the finalists will submit mounted prints.

These prints will only be requested from finalists after the first round of judging is complete. BIPP has partnered with UK labs to facilitate competition-grade prints being supplied from the UK, which will be especially useful for international entries.

For anyone wishing to join the Institute during the course of the International Print Masters entries, BIPP is running a discounted membership offer: 15 months membership can be enjoyed for the price of 12 months (offer price: $338/£250).

Previous winners of the BIPP International Print Masters include Stephanie Thornton (2024), Graeme Hewitson (2023), Su Kaye (2022) and Gary Hill (2021).