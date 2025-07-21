The Nikon Z6 II may have passed the baton to the newer Z6 III, but it’s far from out of the race - especially with a deal like this.

Right now, you can pick up the Z6 II bundled with the superb Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens for just £1,660 on Amazon, which is a hefty £689 off its original £2,349 RRP.

Whether you’re new to Nikon’s mirrorless system or simply looking to upgrade, this is one of those offers that’s well worth a second look.

Despite being a generation behind, the Nikon Z6 II remains one of the most complete and balanced full-frame mirrorless cameras in Nikon’s stable. It's 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor delivers beautiful image quality, and the addition of dual Expeed 6 processors gives it the speed and responsiveness that professionals and enthusiasts alike will appreciate.

Nikon also addressed early feedback by adding a second card slot - a vital upgrade for wedding and event shooters. With improved autofocus, better eye detection, and solid subject tracking, it’s a camera that won’t let you down whether you're shooting portraits, street scenes, or sweeping landscapes.

For video work, it’s equally competent. The Z6 II can shoot 4K UHD at up to 60p via firmware update, and its magnesium alloy body is built to take a beating - weather-sealed, sturdy, and ideal for life both in the studio and out in the wild. The in-body image stabilisation makes handheld shooting a breeze, and Nikon’s bright, detailed electronic viewfinder remains one of the best in class. It might not have the headline-grabbing specs of its successor, but in real-world use, the Z6 II still feels every bit a modern hybrid workhorse.

The bundled Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens only sweetens the deal. Sharp, compact, and versatile, it covers everything from wide-angle landscapes to close-up portraits with ease. As an everyday lens, it’s a perfect match for the Z6 II, offering quality and flexibility without weighing you down.

If you’re happy to forgo the absolute latest tech and would rather invest that £765 saving into extra lenses or accessories, this bundle represents remarkable value. The Nikon Z6 II might be a second-generation camera - but it’s still first-rate where it counts.