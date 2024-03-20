Zhiyun announces two "Credit card-sized" COB lights

COB lights are a great option if you want a small and versatile lighting kit and Zhiyun has just announced two that can fit in your pocket.

The new Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB portable COB lights are ideal for both photographers and videographers who require a minimal lighting blueprint. COB lighting has become a trendy option among videographers and content creators due to its often compact size but constant and significant brightness and the new X60 models are just a fraction larger than a credit card with a 60W power output.

• See our guide on the best video lights

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

What is COB lighting?

COB is an acronym for Chip On Board and means that the bare and often stacked LED chips are in direct contact with the substrate and circuit board. This enables a large and even spread of light over a large area and offers benefits such as faster cooling, energy efficiency, brightness, and compact design.

Zhiyun Molus X60-RGB with additional power bank (Image credit: Zhiyun)

The Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB take advantage of that last benefit by measuring 100 x 71 x 56mm and weighing just 313g (319g for the X60-RGB). Despite their minimal weight, the lights are constructed from a rugged all-metal design, which is also sleek and modern.

The two model options offer something a little different depending on your intended usage. The standard X60 offers 'flicker-free dual color temperatures (2700K-6500K) and high color rendering accuracy (CRI≥95, TLCI≥97)', while the X60-RGB offers pure white light and vibrant colored light, that is precisely adjustable across the RGB spectrum.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The lights interface takes its lead from other Zhiyun lighting, and offers the user a simple dual dial control, one for the lighting temperature and one for the intensity/ brightness, which enables instant and intuitive adjustment.

For even further ease of use, the X60 series offers 50 minutes of battery life, with further power options via a USB PD connection. In addition, the combination of the COB design and Zhiyun's DynaVort Cooling System ensures users never have to worry about overheating.

Other notable features include compatibility with Zhiyun's ZY Vega app for wireless color and brightness control, 100W PD fast charge support, six creative RGB lighting moods and nine lighting effects, and compatibility with Zhiyun's ecosystem of lighting modifiers and accessories.

We have seen recent releases of small portable lights such as the Hobolite Mini and the SmallRig RC 60B, and larger (slightly) COB lights from Zhiyun. They have become extremely popular with streamers and content creators who require versatile lighting options in a small package. Although I will reserve all reviews until after testing, I think the new X60 models could be placed among the best lights for YouTube videos.

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB will be available in three different kits. The Standard Kit includes a lamp, an AC adapter, a Zhiyun mini reflector, and a dome. The Combo Kit includes everything in the Standard Kit plus a battery power grip, USB-C cable, and carrying case. Lastly, the Pro Kit includes everything in the Combo Kit plus a Zhiyun softbox and an extra battery power grip.

The new Zhiyun Molus X60 and X60-RGB will be available soon at the price of Molus X60 Standard $265 / £209.99 / €239.99 | Molus X60 Combo $355 / £279.99 / €319.99 | Molus X60 Pro $430 / £339.99 / €389.99 | Molus X60 RGB Standard $342 / £269.99 / €299.99 | Molus X60 RGB Combo $430 / £339.99 / €389.99 | Molus X60 RGB Pro $520 / £409.99 / €469.99. (US prices were estimated via conversion from the UK price).

For more information on lighting, we have helpful guides on the best-LED light panels, the best lighting studio kits, and the best lights for Zoom calls.