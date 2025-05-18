Harlowe has built a reputation for compact innovation. Known primarily for its COB LED lights that manage to blend both bright and powerful performance with a seemingly impossible small form factor.

Harlowe builds gear that seems to anticipate the realities of working in the field, addressing the struggles of limited space, unpredictable conditions and the need for tools that pull more than their weight.

When I saw the announcement video for the Harlowe Rocket Carbon Fiber Light Stand, its new all-purpose stand, I didn’t expect to feel much. It's a light stand, after all. But by the end of the clip, I was mentally clearing space in my kit.

Meet stand you can't live without, the Harlowe Rocket - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Harlowe Rocket announcement video

The Rocket looks like something more than the sum of its parts. It’s not just a light stand, it’s a modular tripod, a monopod, a V-mount rig and a camera support. It’s compact and sleek, yet seems to carry the brawn of a C-stand without the bulk. That alone makes it stand out.

At the heart is a clever three-in-one quick-release system that enables you to switch between a camera connector, light connector and V-mount ballhead; no tools required and no screwing around (literally).

The one-step height adjustment and pedal-release base speak to a workflow that prioritizes speed and efficiency, and the double quick-release mechanism means you can shift setups without losing momentum.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Rocket even includes two interchangeable stand feet; one is designed for lights and the other for cameras, adding to its adaptability.

(Image credit: Harlowe)

Construction-wise, the carbon fiber build keeps weight down (the main column is just 2.27 lbs / 1.03 kg) without compromising strength. The full kit includes everything from the connectors and feet to set screws, wrench and a carry bag. It’s the kind of product where every component appears to serve a function.

That said, there’s a potential catch – the price. At $879 (roughly £695 / AU$1,340), the Rocket isn’t cheap. For that amount, you could easily pick up a decent tripod and a couple of light stands – but they wouldn’t offer this level of versatility or polish.

The Rocket feels like a product for people who know what slows them down on set and are ready to invest in something that doesn’t. I haven’t had hands-on time with it yet, but from what I’ve seen it looks like a rare example of gear that genuinely earns its 'multi-purpose' label – and possibly even its price tag.

you may also like…

You may also like our guide to the best light stands and the best photography lighting kits.