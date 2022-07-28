Zenfone 9 launches with 50 MP camera and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer ASUS has today revealed the Zenfone 9 smartphone at a virtual launch event. At 5.9-inches, the compact new device features a completely new design from the Zenfone 8 (opens in new tab) and the latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform makes it the most powerful Zenfone yet.

Zenfone 9: Camera

(Image credit: ASUS)

Thanks to a leaked video of the Zenfone 9 (opens in new tab) we were already very excited about the new smartphone’s camera specs and with good reason. The camera system is headed by by a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main camera featuring a new 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer, electronic image stabilization and ultrafast autofocus. It’s complimented by a 12MP IMX 363 ultrawide camera, and a 12MP IMX 663 punch-hole front camera for selfies and video chats.

According to ASUS, the new 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer keeps everything blur and shake free, even when the camera is moving. Gimbal OIS has been designed to monitor the Zenfone 9's every movement, in every direction, and uses that information to adjust the whole camera module in real time. Impressively, it’s claimed to compensate for shifts of up to +/- 3°, which is some feat for a camera phone, especially combined with the ultrafast autofocus technology and new EIS anti-shake algorithms. We can’t wait to get it on test and see how it does against this year’s best camera phones (opens in new tab).

Audio recording also gets an impressive upgrade in the Zenfone 9 with the company saying Audio HDR lets users capture every sound from the quietest to the loudest, just like the human ear. There’s also a handy Wind Noise Reduction for outdoor use and the new phone still equipped with a standard 3.5 mm audio jack.

Zenfone 9: Specifications

(Image credit: ASUS)

Although compact, Zenfone 9 is powerful thanks to flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform its powered by. It also boasts up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 ROM, to provide a fast, smooth and responsive performance.

A totally revamped cooling system is seen in the Zenfone 9, which uses a high-tech vapor chamber instead of heat pipes. There's also an advanced heat spreader that uses copper, graphite sheets and thermal paste.

Battery-wise, the new phone has been upgraded to a 4300mAh unit and features a 30-watt HyperCharge adaptor and fast-charge technology.

The 120Hz AMOLED display, made in collaboration with Pixelworks should deliver incredible color accuracy and smooth scrolling and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Zenfone 9: Design

(Image credit: ASUS)

Available in Moonlight White, Sunset Red, Starry Blue and Midnight Black, the Zenfone 9 is a good-looking phone that features a tactile new high-grip texture, and IP68 certification.

Thanks to its compact and lightweight design, Zenfone 9 fits perfectly in one hand and the ASUS ZenUI 9 (Android 12) interface has been optimized for one-handed use. There's even a unique ASUS ZenTouch – a multifunction side-mounted power button incorporating the fingerprint sensor for hassle-free unlocking and support for convenient gesture controls. It allows users to swipe their thumb up, down or double-click for different functions including voice-to-text, opening notifications, refreshing a web page, move to the top/bottom of the page, and media control.

The new Connex Case accessory allows users to attach the Connex Card Holder or Connex Smart Stand, and there's also a new Smart Backpack Mount for attaching Zenfone 9 to a backpack's strap.

Zenfone 9: Price and availability

The ASUS Zenfone 9 will be available from today with prices starting from £699 / $699.

