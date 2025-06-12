I often see Instagram posts that don’t quite make sense – until I click and see the creator’s expertly arranged profile grid. But now, Instagram will soon let users rearrange the grid, no matter what order they share in. On top of that, Instagram will soon add the ability to quietly share a post on the grid without blasting it to feeds, making it easier to fill in grid gaps.

The announcement comes from a post by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on June 12.

“We know creative expression can feel intimidating, especially when posting something to feed,” Mosseri wrote. “To address this directly, we’re exploring a way to let you quietly post to your profile without broadcasting it to everyone’s feeds. We’ll also make it possible to re-order the posts on your grid. We hope this added flexibility over how and where your content shows up helps you create and share without added pressure.”

Many creators in the past have decided to use Instagram’s iconic grid profile to create a pattern, or create one whole image from three or six small ones. But doing so means sharing three posts at a time to keep the grid aligned and sometimes sharing an image that, on its own, without the rest of the grid, doesn’t make much sense.

Giving creators the ability to rearrange the grid outside of chronological order should help. And while the option to share a post without sharing it to feeds may feel off for a social media platform where the goal is reach, that option should allow creators to maintain that perfect grid even with images that don’t make much sense viewed from the feed.

Mosseri didn’t say when the updates would be coming, just that Instagram was “working on” such features. Mosseri also announced that trial reels will soon be available to all users, a tool that allows creators to share with non-followers before sharing with their audience. The Edits app will also be gaining an AI-based restyle editing tool for adjusting the look and feel of a video.

Additional updates include the option to share Spotify music in Instagram Notes. Instagram is also rolling out a program designed to support emerging creators, called Drafts. “We’re working to make Instagram a place where creators feel free to take more creative chances, break through whatever barrier holds them back and realize their ambitions,” Mosseri wrote.

The changes come as Instagram approaches its 15th birthday this fall.

