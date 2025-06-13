The Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is a true S-Line lens and the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S is a kit-bag staple

Lens bundles aren’t particularly common, but lens bundle deals are even rarer. And this one’s a real doozy! You can save £480 on the Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 and Z 50mm f/1.8 at Amazon, dropping the price from £1,678 to an exceedingly good-value £1,198 for the pair.

However, you can also find both lenses on sale individually at the moment. I’ve managed to find the Z MC 105mm f/2.8 for £729 and the Z 50mm f/1.8 for £469 over at Clifton Cameras. So if the bundle deal isn’t for you, you can still save on either or.

These are two lenses that I can personally recommend. And I’ve always considered the Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S a good deal in its own right (regardless of any offers).

It really does deserve its S-Line moniker, boasting all the bells and whistles: a separate control ring, focus-limiter switch, L-Fn button, digital display, Disp button, weather sealing and the imaging ability to back it all up. To me, S-Line should mean the best of the best – and in that regard, this lens delivers.

The Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S is also an S-Line optic and, while I don’t think it’s as premium as the MC 105mm, it’s still a fantastic performer at a very reasonable price. It’s a lens that any Z-Series photographer can find a use for. Sure it’s a little chunky for a ‘nifty fifty’, but it’s so sharp and produces such beautiful bokeh that I really don’t mind.

If both of these lenses are a little too pricey for you, then make sure you check out the Nikon Z 40mm f/2 or Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 and the Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8 as cheaper alternatives.

