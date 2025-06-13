I think this lens bundle features two of Nikon’s best primes – and now you can save £480!
Two top-notch Nikon prime lenses have been bundled together and put on sale by Amazon
Lens bundles aren’t particularly common, but lens bundle deals are even rarer. And this one’s a real doozy! You can save £480 on the Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 and Z 50mm f/1.8 at Amazon, dropping the price from £1,678 to an exceedingly good-value £1,198 for the pair.
However, you can also find both lenses on sale individually at the moment. I’ve managed to find the Z MC 105mm f/2.8 for £729 and the Z 50mm f/1.8 for £469 over at Clifton Cameras. So if the bundle deal isn’t for you, you can still save on either or.
Save £480 at Amazon You get two top-notch Nikon Z prime lenses in this great-value bundle. The MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is a true S-Line lens with all the premium features, while the sharp and beautifully shallow 50mm f/1.8 S might just find a near-permanent home on your Nikon camera of choice.
These are two lenses that I can personally recommend. And I’ve always considered the Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S a good deal in its own right (regardless of any offers).
It really does deserve its S-Line moniker, boasting all the bells and whistles: a separate control ring, focus-limiter switch, L-Fn button, digital display, Disp button, weather sealing and the imaging ability to back it all up. To me, S-Line should mean the best of the best – and in that regard, this lens delivers.
The Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S is also an S-Line optic and, while I don’t think it’s as premium as the MC 105mm, it’s still a fantastic performer at a very reasonable price. It’s a lens that any Z-Series photographer can find a use for. Sure it’s a little chunky for a ‘nifty fifty’, but it’s so sharp and produces such beautiful bokeh that I really don’t mind.
If both of these lenses are a little too pricey for you, then make sure you check out the Nikon Z 40mm f/2 or Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 and the Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8 as cheaper alternatives.
Take a look at the best Nikon Z lenses from across the rest of the range, and if you're interested in F-mount optics then check out the best Nikon lenses for DSLRs.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
