A photo of the northern lights on June 11, 2024 shows it is possible to catch the lights close to the summer solstice

A geomagnetic storm could increase the odds that photographers will be able to capture the Northern Lights this weekend. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2 solar storm warning for June 14.

If conditions align, a G2 storm could make the Northern Lightsvisible in states as far south as New York in the US, while G2 storms can also create visibility in the northernmost parts of the UK, as well as creating potential for the Southern Lights in southern Australia.

The appearance of the Northern Lights is notoriously hard to predict, but solar storm warnings from NOAA are a positive indication. A G2 storm is lower on the scale, where a G1 is a minor storm and G5 is a major occurrence.

Photographers will want to analyze other factors in the area before determining whether or not that G2 storm is worth losing sleep over. The solar activity needs to fall during total darkness; as we near the summer solstice, the number of dark hours is low, so there’s a significant chance that the solar activity could fall during the day.

Monitoring the NOAA forecast as June 14 approaches – or using an aurora app – could help indicate what times the solar activity is predicted to be the highest.

Beyond solar activity, photographs will need clear skies, unobstructed by clouds, and a location with visibility to the north. Beyond clouds, wildfire smoke can also impact night sky visibility.

While a G2 storm isn’t the most severe, photographers in northern latitudes may have a chance at spotting the night sky phenomena if conditions align. I’m going to charge my camera, have my tripod at the ready and watch the weather and NOAA forecast as June 14 approaches.

Prep for a potential Aurora

Ahead of the solar forecast, learn how to photograph the Northern Lights, or even how to capture the aurora with a smartphone. If the aurora doesn’t make an appearance, try some astrophotography tips to end the night with some starry shots.