Get your cameras ready – a solar storm ups the odds of catching the Northern Lights this weekend
A G2 solar storm is predicted to hit on June 14, which could mean northern locations have a shot at photographing the aurora
A geomagnetic storm could increase the odds that photographers will be able to capture the Northern Lights this weekend. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2 solar storm warning for June 14.
If conditions align, a G2 storm could make the Northern Lightsvisible in states as far south as New York in the US, while G2 storms can also create visibility in the northernmost parts of the UK, as well as creating potential for the Southern Lights in southern Australia.
The appearance of the Northern Lights is notoriously hard to predict, but solar storm warnings from NOAA are a positive indication. A G2 storm is lower on the scale, where a G1 is a minor storm and G5 is a major occurrence.
Photographers will want to analyze other factors in the area before determining whether or not that G2 storm is worth losing sleep over. The solar activity needs to fall during total darkness; as we near the summer solstice, the number of dark hours is low, so there’s a significant chance that the solar activity could fall during the day.
Monitoring the NOAA forecast as June 14 approaches – or using an aurora app – could help indicate what times the solar activity is predicted to be the highest.
Beyond solar activity, photographs will need clear skies, unobstructed by clouds, and a location with visibility to the north. Beyond clouds, wildfire smoke can also impact night sky visibility.
While a G2 storm isn’t the most severe, photographers in northern latitudes may have a chance at spotting the night sky phenomena if conditions align. I’m going to charge my camera, have my tripod at the ready and watch the weather and NOAA forecast as June 14 approaches.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prep for a potential Aurora
Ahead of the solar forecast, learn how to photograph the Northern Lights, or even how to capture the aurora with a smartphone. If the aurora doesn’t make an appearance, try some astrophotography tips to end the night with some starry shots.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.