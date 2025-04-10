Oppo has officially unveiled the Find X8 Ultra, a device aimed squarely at photography enthusiasts, promising groundbreaking camera tech alongside a sleek, ergonomic design. Could this be the ultra-phone that finally pushes phone cameras to rival the best beginner cameras?

Camera-wise, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra boasts a next-generation penta-camera system headlined by a massive 1-inch 50MP Sony sensor. This wide camera alone significantly exceeds the sensor sizes found in both Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Complementing it are dual 50MP periscope cameras (3x and 6x optical zoom) and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The X8 Ultra also features a brand new True Chroma Camera, which employs a unique nine-channel multispectral system that aims to provide superior color accuracy by processing color temperature individually across different sections of an image.

The Find X8 Ultra also features Oppo's innovative AI Zoom – which uses AI processing to enhance detail clarity at extreme distances – and a HyperTone Image Engine to improve dynamic range and clarity. Video enthusiasts will appreciate 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 120p on the 1x and 3x cameras, with 4K60p on all cameras.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Dubbed by Oppo as "the thinnest ultra camera phone ever", the Find X8 Ultra measures just 8.78mm – comfortably slimmer than the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which ranges from 9.35mm to 9.48mm depending on the material.

Despite this thin profile, Oppo hasn't compromised on performance. The device incorporates innovative silicon-carbon battery tech, enabling a substantial 6100mAh battery – larger than many thicker rivals.

In terms of usability, the Find X8 Ultra features a QHD+ AMOLED display, which is flat edge-to-edge, minimizing accidental touches, and includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that promises improved speed and reliability over previous models – even with wet fingers. Additionally, durability receives a boost with an IP68 and IP69 rating alongside Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Under the hood, Oppo has equipped the Find X8 Ultra with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 16GB of ultra-fast LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, with 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging to deliver full battery recharge in under 40 minutes.

The downside – and this is a biggie – is that the Find X8 Ultra will be a China-exclusive, with the phone not even surfacing in the Oppo-friendly territory of Europe, where the company just last week launched the Reno 13 Pro 5G.

With the X8 Ultra’s Chinese version of ColorOS also making it trickier to import and use outside China, it looks like Xiaomi might have the Ultra competition locked up for another year for Western camera phone enthusiasts.

Image 1 of 3 Captured using Find X8 Ultra Master Mode (Image credit: Oppo) Captured using Find X8 Ultra 3x telephoto camera (Image credit: Oppo) Captured using Find X8 Ultra Hasselblad Portrait Mode (Image credit: Oppo)

You might also like...

Looking for the best camera phone? Check out our guide to see our thoughts on the latest models. And if you want to improve your mobile photography, try some add-on lenses with our guide to the best lenses for iPhone and Android phones.