You can't beat these Sony Cyber Monday deals on TVs, phones and cameras

If you're looking for some amazing Sony Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab) then we have hand-picked the best deals across the internet. If you're looking for a shiny new camera, great lenses to take your photography or filmmaking to the next level, or simply want the best price 4K TV to watch the World Cup, the Sony deals below don't get much better than these.

From saving $501.99 on the Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab) to a massive $789.99 off the Sony Xperia PRO-I (opens in new tab) 5G smartphone, which is a professional camera in your pocket you can be sure these deals will save you hundreds of dollars, and push your career in content collection.

(opens in new tab) Sony A7R IV| $3,499.99 |$2,998 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $501.99 at Amazon With a massive 61-megapixel sensor, 14-bit uncompressed RAW images, up to 10 fps continuous shooting, and 4K video, this camera is built for professionals and prosumers looking for top image quality.

(opens in new tab) Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar| $1,099.53 |$698 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $401 at Amazon This versatile workhorse lens is perfect for landscapes, portraits, or sports. If an f/2.8 isn't what you need and you're looking for lighter pro-grade solutions, this is the perfect lens for you.

(opens in new tab) Sony A7 II + 28-70mm f3.5-5.6 lens| $1,672.61 | $998 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $674.61 at Amazon With 24.3MP high-res stills and the ability to record Full HD 1080p video, this is the best-priced full-frame camera you can buy right now – and under $1000 with a lens!

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G| $1,799.99 |$1,010 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $789.99 at Amazon Equipped with a 1-inch sensor, the Xperia Pro-I 5G is designed for creatives. It features a 4K 120hz 6.5" OLED display that supports HDR content, can record 4K 120fps, and has 3 dedicated prime lenses.

(opens in new tab) Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master| $2,166.89 |$1,598 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $568 at Amazon This premium G Master series mid-range zoom lens from Sony boasts a 9-blade aperture for excellent defocus effects, highly precise focus lens control, and a constant F2.8 maximum aperture for sharp shots.

(opens in new tab) Sony A8H OLED 4K UHD (65-inch)| $2,499.99 | $1,374.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $1,125 at Best Buy Score a massive $1,125 discount on this stunning 65-inch display. It combines Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology for an immersive experience and works with Amazon, Google, and Apple ecosystems.

So if you want a quality Sony TV to watch soccer, improve your photography with a new camera, or add a brand new Sony lens to your kit - these deals are world-beating this Cyber Monday and we highly recommend placing your order before the best deals are gone - and if these deals are not mouth-watering enough to help you part with your well-earned cash, check out our dedicated Sony Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) that highlight all the best deals across the Sony brand.

