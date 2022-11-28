You can't beat these Sony Cyber Monday deals on TVs, phones and cameras

By Sebastian Oakley
published

These Cyber Monday Sony deals will leave you reaching for your wallet - but hurry these won't be around for long!

Sony Cyber Monday deals
(Image credit: Sony)

If you're looking for some amazing Sony Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab) then we have hand-picked the best deals across the internet. If you're looking for a shiny new camera, great lenses to take your photography or filmmaking to the next level, or simply want the best price 4K TV to watch the World Cup, the Sony deals below don't get much better than these.

From saving $501.99 on the Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab) to a massive $789.99 off the Sony Xperia PRO-I (opens in new tab) 5G smartphone, which is a professional camera in your pocket you can be sure these deals will save you hundreds of dollars, and push your career in content collection.

Sony A7R IV| (opens in new tab)

Sony A7R IV|$3,499.99|$2,998 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $501.99 at Amazon With a massive 61-megapixel sensor, 14-bit uncompressed RAW images, up to 10 fps continuous shooting, and 4K video, this camera is built for professionals and prosumers looking for top image quality.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar| (opens in new tab)

Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar|$1,099.53|$698 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $401 at Amazon This versatile workhorse lens is perfect for landscapes, portraits, or sports. If an f/2.8 isn't what you need and you're looking for lighter pro-grade solutions, this is the perfect lens for you.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Sony A7 II + 28-70mm f3.5-5.6 lens| (opens in new tab)

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm f3.5-5.6 lens| $1,672.61| $998 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $674.61 at Amazon With 24.3MP high-res stills and the ability to record Full HD 1080p video, this is the best-priced full-frame camera you can buy right now – and under $1000 with a lens!

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G| (opens in new tab)

Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G|$1,799.99|$1,010 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $789.99 at Amazon Equipped with a 1-inch sensor, the Xperia Pro-I 5G is designed for creatives. It features a 4K 120hz 6.5" OLED display that supports HDR content, can record 4K 120fps, and has 3 dedicated prime lenses.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master| (opens in new tab)

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master|$2,166.89|$1,598 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $568 at Amazon This premium G Master series mid-range zoom lens from Sony boasts a 9-blade aperture for excellent defocus effects, highly precise focus lens control, and a constant F2.8 maximum aperture for sharp shots. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Sony A8H OLED 4K UHD (65-inch)| (opens in new tab)

Sony A8H OLED 4K UHD (65-inch)|$2,499.99| $1,374.99 (opens in new tab)
Save $1,125 at Best Buy Score a massive $1,125 discount on this stunning 65-inch display. It combines Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology for an immersive experience and works with Amazon, Google, and Apple ecosystems.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

So if you want a quality Sony TV to watch soccer,  improve your photography with a new camera, or add a brand new Sony lens to your kit - these deals are world-beating this Cyber Monday and we highly recommend placing your order before the best deals are gone - and if these deals are not mouth-watering enough to help you part with your well-earned cash, check out our dedicated Sony Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) that highlight all the best deals across the Sony brand.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

