Yongnuo 12-35mm lens brings low-cost wide-angle zoom to MFT cameras

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Yongnuo launches professional wide-angle for Micro Four Thirds systems

Yongnuo 12-35mm f/2.8-4
(Image credit: Yongnuo)

For those looking for a professional-style wide-angle for your best Micro Four Thirds camera, then this latest lens from Yongnuo could be a good option. 

This new 12-35mm f/2.8-4 lens is a versatile zoom covering wide-angle to portrait-length perspectives covering the useful 35mm equivariant of 24-70mm focal length range, making this a true professional focal range that can be used for taking great-looking sports images or stunning portraits this new lens could take your photography or filmmaking to the next level.

(Image credit: Yongnuo)

The sophisticated optical design developed by Yongnuo employs a series of aspherical, low dispersion, and high refractive index glass elements to control a variety of aberrations and distortions, in result giving the users sharp, clean image quality, along with a Nano Surface Coating also been applied to reduce ghosting and flares while taking images in bright daylight.

(Image credit: Yongnuo)

This new lens was teased back in January, but it now on sale in Asia for the equivalent of approximately US$430. It is compatible with the latest MFT cameras from the like of Olympus E-M5 Mark III, and the newer OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab). While current Panasonic cameras such as the GH6 (opens in new tab), GH5, and GX-series will also benefit from this new Micro Four Thirds lens.

If this article has been helpful why not take a look at our best MFT lenses (opens in new tab) or if you're new to photography why not take a look at our best cameras for beginners.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

