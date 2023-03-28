Yongnuo 12-35mm lens brings low-cost wide-angle zoom to MFT cameras

For those looking for a professional-style wide-angle for your best Micro Four Thirds camera, then this latest lens from Yongnuo could be a good option.

This new 12-35mm f/2.8-4 lens is a versatile zoom covering wide-angle to portrait-length perspectives covering the useful 35mm equivariant of 24-70mm focal length range, making this a true professional focal range that can be used for taking great-looking sports images or stunning portraits this new lens could take your photography or filmmaking to the next level.

(Image credit: Yongnuo)

The sophisticated optical design developed by Yongnuo employs a series of aspherical, low dispersion, and high refractive index glass elements to control a variety of aberrations and distortions, in result giving the users sharp, clean image quality, along with a Nano Surface Coating also been applied to reduce ghosting and flares while taking images in bright daylight.

(Image credit: Yongnuo)

This new lens was teased back in January, but it now on sale in Asia for the equivalent of approximately US$430. It is compatible with the latest MFT cameras from the like of Olympus E-M5 Mark III, and the newer OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab). While current Panasonic cameras such as the GH6 (opens in new tab), GH5, and GX-series will also benefit from this new Micro Four Thirds lens.

