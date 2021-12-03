Xiaomi 12 Pro leak: Curvy flagship phone has shrunk!

Xiaomi has done a good job od keep its cards close to its chest with its new flagship smartphone series, as little is known about them to date. However a fresh leak of a Xiaomi 12 screen protector, sent to GizmoChina, gives us a good insight into what the eagerly awaited phone might look like.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: 6.67-inch screen

(Image credit: GizmoChina)

Placing the leaked Xiaomi 12 Pro screen protector on a Xiaomi Mi 11 shows the new flagship will be considerably smaller. The Xiaomi Mi 11 was one of the biggest camera phones launched this year with its 6.81-inch screen but evidently Xiaomi has decided it was a bit too big. If the leak is accurate, the Xiaomi 12 has been shrunk.

The leaked Xiaomi 12 Pro screen protector tells us the new phone’s screen will be in the realm of 6.67-inches, meaning it’ll be much more usable in one hand.

The leaked case is for a Xiaomi 12 Pro but we’re expecting the 12 to have the same screen size as the Mi 11/Mi 11 Pro and Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro shared the same dimensions regardless of model (see Best Xiaomi phones).

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Curved edges

(Image credit: GizmoChina)

We can also gain that the Xiaomi 12 Pro looks to be retaining the curved edges from the Mi 11, which give the phone its distinct premium look. The curves look to be slightly more subtle for the 12 though.

There’s a tiny punch-hole for the selfie camera, which sits in the center rather than on the left as seen in its predecessor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is tipped to be one of the first phones to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip. Production is rumored to begin this month with the launch at the end of the month.

GizmoChina said: “A Xiaomi 12 screen protector magically materialized in our office,” which certainly hints towards a third-party manufacturer, but this isn’t actually stated, so as always don’t take any leaks as fact.





