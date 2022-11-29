Would you feel cheated if a "Leica" lens was designed by Konica Minolta?

By James Artaius
published

Claims surface that yet more "Leica" lenses are actually designed by somebody else

LEICA DG 25-50mm F1.7
(Image credit: Panasonic)

If you paid good money for a lens made by big brand, would you feel cheated if it turns out that it was actually made by somebody else? It's an interesting question – and one that has been brought to the fore by speculation that Leica once again outsourced the design of its lenses. 

According to a new report, the Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7 (opens in new tab) and Leica DG DG Vario-Summilux 25-50mm f/1.7 (opens in new tab) Micro Four Thirds lenses are not, in fact, designed by Leica, but rather by Konica Minolta. 

So, if you bought a pricey Leica lens, would you a) expect it to be designed by Leica, and b) would you be upset if it turns out that it was made by someone else – especially an extinct camera brand that died a dinosaur-like death years ago?

Now, things are slightly muddier when it comes to Leica-branded Micro Four Thirds lenses (opens in new tab). Given Leica's ties with Panasonic, it is widely accepted that these optics are actually designed by Panasonic – hence them being nicknamed "Panaleica" lenses among the photo community, to distinguish them from 'real' Leica-designed glass. 

For reference, Leica has a history of rebadging Panasonic products, such as the Leica V-Lux 5 (opens in new tab) (a Panasonic FZ1000 (opens in new tab) with a red dot on the front), Leica D-Lux 7 (opens in new tab) (a Panasonic LX100 II (opens in new tab) in a new body), and arguably the Leica SL2 (opens in new tab) (whose specs and performance are uncannily similar to the Panasonic S1R (opens in new tab)). 

So, many already assumed that these Leica lenses were designed by somebody else. But the suggestion by 43 Rumors (opens in new tab) that this somebody else is actually Konica Minolta, rather than Panasonic, feels even more obfuscatory. 

Again, this isn't the first time that Leica has been accused of putting its name on lenses that somebody else designed. It was claimed that the L-mount Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH (opens in new tab) is actually a rebodied version of the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 AF DG DN (opens in new tab). And this practice may have been going on for some time, as it was also said (opens in new tab) that the Leica Vario-Elmar 28-70/3,5-4,5 lens from the Nineties was a repurposed Sigma lens. 

This practice certainly feels… less than transparent. Ultimately, if a lens delivers the goods optically, it doesn't matter who designed it. We can't help wondering, though, how much outrage there would be if it was discovered that Canon wasn't designing its own lenses. After all, what's the point in buying into a system if you don't know what you're actually getting? Especially a premium brand with a premium price tag. 

Read more: 

Best Leica M lenses (opens in new tab)
Best Leica SL lenses (opens in new tab)
Best Micro Four Thirds cameras (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine (opens in new tab)Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show (opens in new tab). An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles